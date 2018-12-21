January 2019 Crossword Answer Key

People of the Year, 2019
Across
1. Africa’s largest city
6. 1939 role for Leigh
11. Paul of 12 Years a Slave
15. Subpar
18. ___ of junk (machine past its prime)
19. ___ pole (sacred carving)
20. Blond cartoon character
21. Theatrical Thurman
22. He succeeded Phyllis Richman at the Washington Post
24. Final letter
25. Pacific ___ (global region)
26. Way of doing things
27. Part of UAE
29. “Exactly right!”
31. Part of UAE
33. Best Supporting Actress winner for 2007’s Michael Clayton
35. Toffee candy bar
38. Zippo
41. Hunter on savannahs
42. Nelson Mandela’s party (abbr.)
43. Scottish form of John
44. Low point
45. Segment of a journey
46. Combatant
50. Jersey Shore star whose real name is Michael Sorrentino
53. Ride to work, for many
54. Green of Penny Dreadful
55. Go by
56. Gerard of Buck Rogers
57. Mono-
58. Judge
59. Obama cabinet member
60. Short play
63. Resort area about 70 miles south of DC
65. Lead actress in Orange Is the New Black
68. You and me, for example
71. Fly that can transmit sleeping sickness
72. 1980s Orioles pitcher Storm ___
76. Indicator
77. One of five in a Yahtzee set
78. Nanobrewery product
79. Tennis star Halep
80. Yoko with almost 5 million Twitter followers
81. Poems that glorify
82. 1970s TV star with the catch phrase “Who loves ya, baby?”
85. Service club since 1915
87. Klutzy type
88. Coastal town south of Annapolis
89. It shows you the way
90. It’s more for Mexicans
91. Mark permanently
92. Scandinavian city
93. Spread for crackers
94. Monk man
99. Band of “Africa”
101. Top, as celebrities
102. Wand wavers
105. Cash-register button
109. Sty oinker
110. “The bombs bursting ___”
112. Rapper with the 1995 album Me Against the World
114. Part of NYE
115. Problems for podiatrists
116. Upright
117. Picking out of a lineup, for short
118. Rehoboth Beach’s state (abbr.)
119. Capped body part
120. Junctions
121. Letters 20 and 19 of the alphabet —and the initials of our theme entries, making them the People of the Year
Down
1. Back muscles, briefly
2. Call from a ship
3. Mouth pair
4. GM service
5. Visitor to Wisp or Wintergreen
6. Mel who hit 511 home runs
7. Gardener’s tube
8. “Up and ___!”
9. Send, as payment
10. US city whose name is Spanish for “yellow”
11. Humiliate
12. In disarray
13. Remind repeatedly
14. Spending too much, say
15. Inedible, as toast
16. Pal
17. The Martianactor, 2015
20. Frank
23. Stem (from)
28. Unfamiliar
30. Move slowly
32. “On & On” singer Erykah
34. Famed Honolulu beach
35. Locations
36. Frida surname
37. Tall Shaq
39. Pinpoints the problem
40. More pretentious, in a way
44. Pathfinder producer
46. Last episode of the season
47. Algebra student, often
48. Level
49. Hindu deity
51. Use for rinsing, as the sink by a dentist’s chair
52. “When ___ saw you . . .”
53. Successes for which you must take a bow?
58. First European to reach India by sea
60. Beach Boys songs, e.g.
61. Some e-mails
62. Half of MLB
64. Salad vegetable
66. Source of “schlocky” and “schmaltzy”
67. “Good enough”
68. Catchy part of a song
69. ___ Shoreham (venerable DC hotel)
70. It may mean “please brush me”
73. Europe’s longest river
74. Not right
75. Nebraska senator Ben
79. Wild West establishments
81. How street food may be served
82. Chicken soft ___ (Chipotle order)
83. “When ___ talks, people listen” (1970s ad phrase)
84. Preserve, in a way
86. Walter and Klobuchar, for two
87. Additional people
91. 1990s role for Julia
93. Jorge once on the Yankees
94. Not live
95. Green shade
96. Fictional guitarist ___ Tufnel
97. Former NBA star Stoudemire
98. Musical Mars
100. “Time ___ the road”
103. Paper column
104. Able to stand trial, one way
106. Related (to)
107. Swedish city whose university dates to 1666
108. Work units
111. ___ sequitur
113. Comedians may sell them at gigs