Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/5 – 1/6)

Including an Old Town townhouse with an elevator and a 14th Street loft.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

McLean

Where: 6337 Georgetown Pike
How much: $1,995,000
When: Sunday, January 6 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house sits on almost an acre, with a large backyard and a carriage house with a three-car garage and a guest suite.

Alexandria

Where: 500 N Pitt St.
How much: $1,919,000
When: Sunday, January 6 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath townhouse in Old Town has an elevator, a two-car garage, a fenced-in backyard, and luxury touches like a marble-encased fireplace, hardwood floors, and custom closets.

Brightwood Park

Where: 621 Longfellow St. NW
How much: $799,950
When: Sunday, January 6 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This renovated four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath rowhouse has hardwood floors, marble bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a finished basement with a separate entrance, and a deck and backyard.

14th Street Corridor

Where: 2125 14th St. NW, #427
How much: $625,000
When: Sunday, January 6 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has an open floorpan, as well as an in-building concierge, a shared outdoor space, and an underground garage.

Lamond Riggs

Where: 675 Jefferson St. NE
How much: $569,900
When: Sunday, January 6 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This updated three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, end-unit rowhouse has a fully-finished lower level and a back patio and yard.

