Washingtonian Today: CONFIRMED—Progressives Really Like Dancing

New members are fired up: Last night the newly sworn-in members of Congress held receptions for supporters. I happened to be at an event hosted by MoveOn that celebrated the fresh Democrats. Never before had I been to a political party with such an active dance floor. (Progressives do love to dance!) Bernie Sanders made an appearance, as did US Representative Rashida Tlaib, who minced no words during her time up on the microphone.

the crowd goes NUTS the moment Rep. Rashida Tlaib says: “We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” via @LevineJonathan 👀 pic.twitter.com/DSZXRbNHrk — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) January 4, 2019

The crowd was extremely fired up at the “i” word—is this a sign for the priorities of the new Congress?

Good morning, and happy Friday. A reminder that we are still in a partial government shutdown.

Put me in, Coach: Axios is launching another new vertical on Monday: sports! Sportsios?

Why this matters: Looks like Axios Sports will be a mix of “sports Twitter” and business news, which may be a breath of fresh air to the site that draws criticism for its brief style and access-based content.

DC statehood is getting another shot in the new Congress. Yesterday, DC Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton once again introduced a statehood bill.

