Washingtonian Weddings Love Unveiled 2019
1330 Maryland Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Join us for Washingtonian Weddings’s Love Unveiled, the 11th annual premier wedding showcase and runway show. A one-stop-shop for couples planning their dream wedding! Sip and nosh on gourmet bites and beverages as you meet with the DC area’s wedding experts and preview amazing portfolios from top florists, planners, caterers, photographers, entertainers, vendors, makeup and hair stylists, and more! Be inspired by some of the area’s most experienced wedding vendors through a selection of panel discussions, live demos, and interactive experiences.
#LOVEUNVEILED19
LUXURY RUNWAY PRESENTATION BY ZOYA’S ATELIER
“ASK THE EXPERTS” PANELS MODERATED BY WASHINGTONIAN WEDDINGS EDITOR AMY MOELLER
PANEL #1: WEDDING PLANNING 101
Etc. Coordinators | Magnolia Bluebird | RAE Affairs | Rex & Regina Events
PANEL #2: HOW TO CHOOSE A PHOTOGRAPHER
Audra Wrisley Photography | By Jacqui Photography | Connor Studios | Jenna Leigh Photography | Love Life Images | Michael Bennett Photography
THE WELCOME BAG EXPERIENCE CURATED BY MARIGOLD & GREY
THE BARCADE BY SNAP ENTERTAINMENT
- Alexandria Pastry Shop
- Andre Chreky, the salon spa
- Andy Kushner Entertainment Design
- Anytime Alterations
- Artisan Matchmaker
- Audra Wrisley Photography
- Bellwether Events
- Birch Event & Design
- Birds of a Feather Photography
- Booth-o-Rama Photobooths
- Bowen Films
- The Bright Occasions
- By Jacqui Photography
- Carola Myers Makeup & Hair Artists
- Carl Ray Makeup
- Connor Studios
- The Dandelion Patch
- Daysy Film and Photo
- Design Cuisine
- Electric Events
- Elle Nicole Events
- Entertainment Exchange
- Etc. Coordinators
- Event Planning DC
- Field & Gown
- Honeymoon Islands
- Howerton + Wooten Events
- Hunt Country Celebrations
- Jenna Leigh Photography
- Liberty Baking Co.
- LoveLife Images
- Magnolia Bluebird
- Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C.
- Maryland's DJ
- Michael Bennett Kress
- The Middleburg Barn
- The Oyster Farm at King's Creek
- Purple Onion Catering
- RAE Affairs
- Reston Limousine
- Rex & Regina Events
- Rixey Manor
- The Rosy Posy formerly known as Flowers by Lisa and Vintage Floral Design
- Stone Ridge Hollow
- StyleMeBar
- Sugarplum Tent Co
- Timber Pizza Co
- Trebella Events
- UpDos For I Dos
- Washington Talent Agency
- Zoya's Atelier
- 3 Stogies Cigar Lounge
Event is Rain or Shine.
Hotel Valet Parking Available
Event is Rain or Shine.
