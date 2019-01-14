Check Out Our 11 Favorite DC Snow Day Photos on Instagram

Scroll through these wintery photos without having to brave the snowy streets yourself.
If you can dodge a snowball…
View this post on Instagram
Happy snow day! Some shots from the first snowball fight of 2019 – Snowdown at the Washington Monument. Until next time Washington Snowball Fight Association, here’s hoping we get some more snow this year! . . . . . . . #popville #dcist #igdc #igersdc #bythings #exploredc #acreativedc #fotodc #exposeddc #mydccool #washingtondc #washingtondaily #dcfocused #dctography #instantdc #dcitystyle #communitycollective #dcsnow #dcsnowday #dcsfa #snowball #snowballfight #snowdown #nikonphotography #nikonphoto #nikond850 #d850 #citylife #seeyourcity #peoplewatching
Some took the chance to slow down, warm up, and reflect on life.
View this post on Instagram
• Warming up ☕️ on this beautiful snowday! • I know that DC is not alone in getting a big, magical snowstorm! • I hope [if you wanted one] that you’re in one of the cities that got one too!! 💋💋 • I wish everyone, ❄️ snowday or sunshine ☀️, the most wonderful Monday! • • • • • #modest #turbanista #turban #georgetown #georgetowndc #aljc #westend #westenddc #dccafe #modestblogger #modestfashion #tzinus #modesty #upci #citysnow #pentecostal #theprettycities #dc #anthropologie #style #fashionblogger #igdc #dcsnow #mydccool #cafe #dccitystyle #dcblogger #dccitystyle #washingtondc #snowday #wethepeopledc
Others saw an opportunity for #DCSnowFashion photos.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s do what we love and do a lot of it. http://liketk.it/2zki0 #liketkit @liketoknow.it Shop your screenshot of this pic with the LIKEtoKNOW.it app Shop my daily looks by following me on the LIKEtoKNOW.it app . . . #stylesbynegar #fashion #blogger #dcblogger #momslife #snow #dcsnow #happymonday #snowstyle
More #SnowStyle…
Porkey and Cuddles enjoying the day off.
View this post on Instagram
And the snowy fun continues 🐶❄️🐶 . . #snow #snowday #snowstorm #fun #funinthesnow #chilly #pawsitively #portrait #portraitmode #dogsinsnow #dc #washingtondc #snowindc #dcsnow #dcdogs #dcdogmoms #wethedogsdc #dcsingledogparents #playtime #cold #winter #terrier #cairn #cairnterriermix #beard #messy #white #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop
Mmm, needs sugar.
Enjoying the little moments.
View this post on Instagram
. La felicidad se resume en momentos… 💙😄 y las fotos 📸, son el registro que captura ese momento preciso para que perdure en el tiempo ⌛️⏳. . El 2019 inició muy bien 🤗. Este viaje, una colección de momentos increíbles que jamás olvidaremos. 🙏🏻 😇. . . . #vacation #vacations #dc #washingtondc #snow #nieve #snowing #dcsnow #2019 #holiday #holidays #viaje #viajes #viajera #travel #travelblogger #travelgram #dentist #dentista #ortodoncista #orthodontic
New year, new diabolical plan… Mwahahaha.
Can someone paint this for me?
Sir, I think you dropped your eye.
DC’s underpass art instillation “Rain.” Looks more like “Icicles” right now.
View this post on Instagram
Icicles #igdc #acreativedc #mydccool #underground_dc #dctography #exposeddc #bythings #streetmeetdc #dcfocused #FotoDC #dmvmetro #instantdc #dcitystyle #WalkWithLocals #WWLxDC #SnapDC #noma #nomadc #publicart #dcpublicart #publicartdc #snowindc #dcsnow #firstsnowfall2019 #firstsnow2019 #icicles #thurlow #nioarchitecten #nomaparksfoundation #installationart