PHOTOS: Bourbon Steak’s Tenth Anniversary Celebration Weekend

Chefs Zack Mills, Michael Mina (owner of Bourbon Steak), Joe Palma, David Varley, Drew Adams (current executive chef at Bourbon Steak), Adam Sobel, and Gerald Chin at the restaurant's tenth anniversary dinner.

Georgetown power spot Bourbon Steak pulled out all the stops over the weekend, with a series of events celebrating its tenth anniversary in Washington.

The foodie fête began on Saturday night with an exclusive five-course tasting menu dinner (plus amuse and dessert) held inside the restaurant’s private dining room. In addition to a sumptuous meal, the evening served as a culinary walk down memory lane of sorts, with three alumni executive chefs serving some of their past “greatest hits” in addition to contributions by current executive chef Drew Adams and the restaurant’s namesake, Michael Mina himself.

Many of the restaurant’s regulars were in attendance at the dinner, including Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and his wife, Heather Zimmerman, among others. Four Seasons president Christian Clerk, a longtime Mina fan, also flew in for the occasion.

The party really kicked into high gear the following morning, however, when Bourbon Steak threw open its (metaphorical) doors to a sold-out party brunch. A unique experience, as the first brunch ever served at the restaurant, the nearly five hour-long daytime celebration saw most of the room’s tables cleared from the floors in order to accommodate a series of bottomless food and beverage stations, an open Moët champagne bar, and even a lively dance floor.

San Francisco-based Mina Group executive pastry chef Veronica Arroyo presided over a mammoth ten-year anniversary cake she had created for the brunch and which, towards the end of the party, was playfully cut by Michael Mina and company president Patric Yumul.

At the conclusion of brunch, even the chefs and service staff of the top-rated restaurant had a chance to unwind with their own private company party at neighboring Four Seasons restaurant, ENO Wine Bar, where they undoubtedly toasted to ten more well-deserved years.

Michael Mina greets guests to the anniversary dinner inside Bourbon Steak’s private dining room.
Anniversary dinner guests Heather and Ryan Zimmerman.
The dinner’s second course, Maine Lobster, Enoki Mushroom, Ras el Hanout Tuile, and Sauternes Reduction, by alumni chef Joe Palma.
Chefs Joe Palma (background), Michael Mina, Drew Adams, and Adam Sobel (all foreground) work together inside Bourbon Steak’s kitchen.
Four Seasons Washington, DC, General Manager David Bernand and Four Seasons Worldwide President Christian Clerc.
The anniversary dinner’s fifth course of Triple Seared 7x Wagyu Strip with Bone Marrow stuffed Cipollini Onion, roasted Sunchoke Puree, and Perigord sauce– a chef Michael Mina original dish.
Bourbon Steak head sommelier Winn Roberton pours glasses of champagne for guests to the anniversary dinner.
Alumni chef Gerald Chin tosses pans full of agnolotti for his Citrus Steamed Black Bass third dinner course.
Chef Michael Mina and Mina Group President Patric Yumul cut the ten-year birthday cake during Sunday’s brunch.
Brunch offerings had to include Bourbon Steak signatures, such as beef and turkey burgers and duck fat fries.
Bourbon Steak managers Cristian Masaya, Ryan Keeler, John Gilbert, Sam Blinderman, and Ryan Ogier.
The raw bar at Sunday’s brunch.
Bourbon Steak’s current head bartender, Sarah Rosner.
Guests at Sunday’s brunch take a selfie with chef Drew Adams.
Caviar-topped omelets were one of the brunch’s most popular offerings.
All hands on deck for the bottomless Moët champagne bar at Sunday’s brunch.
The brunch’s wedge salad station.
Former Bourbon Steak head bartenders Torrence Swain and Duane Sylvestre.
Amanda Wick takes Bourbon Steak’s dance floor for a spin during Sunday’s party brunch.
Brunch guests Cornell Belcher and Malik Husser‏.
Fox 5 producer Chris Smith and anchor Erin Como at Bourbon Steak’s anniversary brunch.

