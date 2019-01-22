Take a Peek at Our 2019 Very Best Restaurants List

Weekends are great and all, but here’s one more reason to look forward to this Friday: the 2019 edition of our 100 Very Best Restaurants list hits newsstands. Our food team—Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli—fanned the region from Annapolis to DC to Rappahannock County, visiting over 300 restaurants to bring you and assessment of the best, most exciting places to eat right this very minute.
Oh, and they ranked every one.
Beyond that, the issue is packed with dining trends (both good and bad), cool service touches, and a slew of answers to burning restaurant questions (just how do those the Maydan cooks get that smoke smell out of their hair?).
🚨100 Very Best Restaurants 2019!🚨Our #4 pick is Sushi Nakazawa. From our food team: Some will be wary—this spinoff of a Manhattan omakase restaurant is attached to the Trump hotel, and its New York–based owner didn’t make any friends when he dissed DC’s food scene a few years ago. But here’s the thing: Nakazawa operates on such a high plane that it’s easy to forget everything beneath it. Each piece of nigiri—fashioned from wild fish on impeccably seasoned rice—is conceived with different accessories, whether hay-smoked sockeye salmon or a trio of tuna, presented from leanest to most unctuous. There’s nothing else in Washington—and, many argue, New York—of its caliber. . . . 📸 by @ScottSuchman // 🎥 by @laurenbulbin // #washmag #100VBR // Music – Vivaldi Winter
It’s time for our🚨100 Very Best Restaurants 2019!🚨We’ll be breaking our top 5️⃣ right here on Insta this week, follow along to see who made the cut. Our #5 pick is Tail Up Goat. From our food critic @annlimpert: You’d expect to find a “slam-mable vodka cocktail” elsewhere in Adams Morgan—though maybe not one this tasty, with rooibos-infused vodka and bubbly. Three years in, it’s easy to tell that the Komi vets running this foodie haven are still having fun. The mood is infectious—we’ve never had a dull meal in the cozy space, whether tearing into a bowl of tagliatelle ragu with “porky” bread crumbs, delighting in family-style platters such as herb-and-rice-stuffed fish, or listening to ebullient beverage director Bill Jensen share his finds from a recent trip to the country of Georgia. . . . 📸 by @ScottSuchman // 🎥 by @laurenbulbin // #washmag #100VBR // Music: Vivaldi – Winter