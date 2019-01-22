Take a Peek at Our 2019 Very Best Restaurants List

We’re counting down the top five on Instagram, starting today.

Weekends are great and all, but here’s one more reason to look forward to this Friday: the 2019 edition of our 100 Very Best Restaurants list hits newsstands. Our food team—Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli—fanned the region from Annapolis to DC to Rappahannock County, visiting over 300 restaurants to bring you and assessment of the best, most exciting places to eat right this very minute.

Oh, and they ranked every one.

Beyond that, the issue is packed with dining trends (both good and bad), cool service touches, and a slew of answers to burning restaurant questions (just how do those the Maydan cooks get that smoke smell out of their hair?).

Don’t want to wait? We’re counting down our top five restaurants on Instagram. Check out #4 and #5 (and give us a follow if you haven’t already!).