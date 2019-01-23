News

PHOTOS: Furloughed Workers Protest the Government Shutdown on Capitol Hill

On the shutdown's 33rd day, government employees took to Hart Senate Office Building to protest.
All photographs by Evy Mages.

Furloughed government workers, supporters, and union leaders gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday to protest the government shutdown. Now on its 33rd day, the furlough has left hundreds of thousands without paychecks. Organized by the National Federation of Federal Employees, protestors raised messages written on paper plates (signs are banned in the building), led chants, and staged sit-ins by senators’ offices; some were arrested. Tomorrow, the Senate is expected to vote on two separate bills to open the government.

 

