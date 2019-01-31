News

Washingtonian Today: Slaturdays Are for the Boys


Photograph by Evy Mages.

Good Thursday morning. President Trump is taking an ax to slats. In a series of tweets this morning, Trump doubled down his preferred nomenclature on a proposed structure along the southern border of the US. No longer is “fence” or “steel slats” acceptable: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL!” Okay, but just last week adviser Kellyanne Conway told CNN White House reporter Abby Phillip: “I’m asking why you and the polling questions, respectfully, are still saying ‘wall’ when the president said you can call it whatever you want.”

I’d also be remiss if I didn’t mention Trump’s, well, let’s just call it a subtweet of Cliff Sims. I don’t have much by way of commentary besides the note that no one living on Long Island ever uses the word “gee”:

Cutting checks: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley‘s requesting $200,000 fees plus private airfare for domestic speaking engagements, according to CNBC.

Please watch the National Zoo’s naked mole rat cam. Because you need it this morning.

BOOKS What’s so special about Mar-A-Lago? Laurence Leamer profiles the president’s ritzy getaway in his new book Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace. Leamer goes back to Trump’s entry into Palm Beach society in the early 1980s and follows his frictions with the locals and the development of his property into an exclusive resort. Leamer will speak at Politics and Prose. Free, 7 PM.

Good reads:

Sarah Sanders speaks with CBN’s David Brody and Jennifer Wishon and questions the value of the current White House briefing: “I think if the briefing loses purpose and it isn’t a good resource for the American people to get information and answers to real questions then you do have to wonder if that’s the best form in order to put a message out.” She also says God chose Donald Trump to be president. (CBN)

Okay, you’ve had a week to go over our 100 Very Best Restaurants list (or at least the Top 25 online). Join Ann Limpert to discuss it tomorrow at 11 AM.

