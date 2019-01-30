Photos from Washingtonian Weddings Unveiled 2019

Engaged couples joined by their friends and family members enjoyed a lovely afternoon at the
Washingtonian Weddings annual Unveiled event at the Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC, on Sunday, January 27. Guests mixed and mingled with some of the area’s top-rated wedding vendors throughout the afternoon. While enjoying activities like the arcade by Snap Entertainment, Marigold & Grey‘s Welcome Bag Experience, panel discussions from industry experts, and the style salon provided by Spa Logic, guests also sipped on Johnnie Walker, Ketel One Botanical, Chandon, and LaCroix cocktails and sampled delicious hors d’oeuvres. Bailey’s also provided a coffee bar to keep attendees energized. The event concluded with an exclusive wedding party runway show featuring looks from Zoya’s Atelier and Ike Behar.
This event would not have been possible without our partners:
Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC, Magnolia Bluebird Design & Events, Ketel One Botanical, Johnnie Walker, Bailey’s, LaCroix, AFR Furniture Rentals, bd3 Design, Bowen Films, Chandon, Fabrication Events, Love Life Images, Marigold & Grey, Nature of Design Events, Snap Entertainment, and Spa Logic.
The runway show featuring looks by
Zoya’s Atelier and Ike Behar was a huge success, thanks to production partner TAA PR, makeup by Carl Ray, and hair provided by Remona Soleimani, runway design by BD3 Design, draping by Fabrication Events, and musical performances by Kushner Entertainment.
All photos by Love Life Images.
Guests checked in at the registration desk decorated by BD3 and Nature of Design Events.
Guests could take photos in front of the Washingtonian Weddings step and repeat.
Upon checking into the event guests could take a glass of Chandon sparkling rosé from the champagne wall provided by BD3 Design and decorated by All About Balloons and Brightly Ever After’s neon sign.
Emily Tempchin, Liz Frick, Christie Horan, and Ali Wolf at the Booth-O-Rama photobooth.
Brides and Grooms to be toted around Washingtonian Weddings gift bags throughout the event.
Magnolia Bluebird Design & Event’s Veronica Hohweiler, Phil Kirby, Danielle Couick, Taren Bradley, and Aubrey McLaughlin.
Cris Clapp Logan provided illustrations for guests at the event.
Hors d’oeuvres were provided by the Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC.
Guests enjoyed meeting some of the top-rated vendors in the Washington DC area.
Nature of Design provided the floral decor for the tree featured in the center bar, created by BD3 Design.
Guests could enjoy Ketel One Botanical cocktails at the bar.
Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC’s Michael Deltette and Atelier Ashley Flowers’ Ashley Greer.
Ava Flory and Amy Bitici of Zoya’s Atelier.
Engaged couples could partake in the Welcome Bag Experience provided by Marigold & Grey.
Andrea Marshall and Carey Schwartz choosing items that they would want to include in their welcome bag.
Michele Hatty Fritz of Meant To Be Calligraphy made tags to be attached to the welcome gifts in the Marigold & Grey Welcome Bag Experience suite.
Tyler Ford and Nicholas Lawson.
Jamie Kutchman, Owner and Founder of Marigold & Grey.
Yinka Ogunsunlade and Amy Mumo.
Paul Hines of Fabrication Events.
Alex Kramer, Ashley Murphy Wilson, and Abby Cestoni.
Panels, with set design by AFR Furniture rentals and Fabrication Events, were held during the event for guests to get insight on wedding planning.
Event planners Danielle Couick, Megan Pollard, Margo Fischer, Shile Bello, Kay Wooten, Teresa Lee, and Washingtonian Weddings Editor Amy Moeller.
Photographers Audra Wrisley, Michael Connor, Jennifer Dominick, Jenna Leigh, Michael Bennet Kress, and Jacqui De Pas.
At the Bloomingdale’s booth, guests could get makeup touch ups from Bobbi Brown, registry tips, and experience fragrances from Hermes.
William Herrera and Kiara Acevedo of Tierra Events.
Carly Mitchell, Rachel O’Neill, and Ivanna Flores.
Guests could enjoy games provided by Snap Entertainment as inspiration for wedding reception activities.
An engaged couple playing games in Snap Entertainment arcade with room draping provided by Fabrication Events.
Elle Nicole Events booth.
Nora Conneely and Ben St. Angelo
Design Cuisine’s booth.
Gene Alexeyev and David Spears.
Guests could receive quick manicures in the Style Salon provided by Spa Logic.
Kenneth Tapp, Elmer Duffy, and Jerry Webb of 3 Stogies Cigar Lounge.
Betty Mudd of Birds of a Feather Photography.
Paige Mosley and Dione Williams.
Backstage of the runway show, Remona Soleimani styled the model’s hair.
Zoya of Zoya’s Atelier helps adjust a model’s gown.
Makeup artist Carl Ray providing touch ups to a model.
Runway room design was provided by BD3 Design, room draping by Fabrication Events, lighting by PSAV at the Mandarin Oriental, Washington, DC.
Kushner Entertainment provided the fashion show’s opening performance.
Room draping behind Kushner Entertainment provided by Fabrication Events.
Washingtonian Weddings Editor Amy Moeller kicked off the fashion show with remarks recognizing our event’s sponsors and partners.
Bridal gowns from Zoya’s Atelier opened the show.
Models in looks from Zoya’s Atelier walked down the runway to music played by Kushner Entertainment.
Models also showcased accessories, such as veils, from Zoya’s Atelier.
The light blue finale bridal gown from Zoya’s Atelier.
Ike Behar provided men’s suiting for the runway show, following the bridal looks.
Ike Behar also provided evening gowns for mother of the bride and bridesmaid inspiration from their sister line Rene Ruiz.
Detailed shot of an Ike Behar suit.
Guests enjoyed seeing both menswear and womenswear looks paired together.
Butterfly garland provided by BD3 Design.
Join the conversation!
Share