Virginia

1

Where: Great Falls.

Sold by: Ian Landy, cofounder of the telecommunications company LightSpeed International.

Listed: $17,995,000.

Sold: $14,750,000.

Days on market: 271.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and five half bathrooms on more than 17 acres, with equestrian stables, a private lake, a sauna, an elevator, and an indoor swimming pavilion.

2

Where: Rosslyn.

Sold by: Ralph Shrader, chairman and former CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton.

Listed: $6,250,000.

Sold: $5,950,000.

Days on market: 81.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A 4,600-square-foot penthouse with three bedrooms, three bath­rooms, and two half bathrooms; northern, eastern, and southern exposures; a gourmet kitchen; two dressing rooms; and a library.

DC

3

Where: Kalorama.

Sold by: Rex Tillerson, former Secretary of State and former CEO of ExxonMobil.

Listed: $6,500,000.

Sold: $6,200,000.

Days on market: 19.

Style: Townhouse.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with an elevator, a study, three fireplaces, and a courtyard-­style garden.

4

Where: Forest Hills.

Bought by: Stephen Weissman, partner at Gibson Dunn.

Listed: $5,850,000.

Sold: $5,650,000.

Days on market: 98.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: New construction on almost half an acre, with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a recreation room, a wet bar, a mudroom, and a primary suite with dual walk-in closets.

5

Where: Georgetown.

Sold by: John Castellani, former president and CEO of PhRMA.

Listed: $4,750,000.

Sold: $4,500,000.

Days on market: 3.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a wet bar, covered porch, gated four-car parking pad, and walkout terrace.

6

Where: Berkley.

Bought by: Katie Mitchell, partner at Narrative Strategies, and Nicholas Williams, VP of technology and product development at X-COR Therapeutics.

Listed: $4,150,000.

Sold: $4,050,000.

Days on market: 8.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, with an indoor/outdoor fireplace, French doors, over-size windows, a media room, and a gated motor court.

Maryland

7

Where: Chevy Chase.

Bought by: Danielle Juda, executive director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, and Aaron Juda, chief strategy officer and president of consumer banking at Forbright Bank.

Listed: $3,500,000.

Sold: $3,600,000.

Days on market: 6.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a chef’s kitchen, sunroom, den, screened porch, wet bar, mudroom, and au pair suite.

