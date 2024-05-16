Virginia
1
Where: Great Falls.
Sold by: Ian Landy, cofounder of the telecommunications company LightSpeed International.
Listed: $17,995,000.
Sold: $14,750,000.
Days on market: 271.
Style: Georgian.
Bragging points: Eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and five half bathrooms on more than 17 acres, with equestrian stables, a private lake, a sauna, an elevator, and an indoor swimming pavilion.
2
Where: Rosslyn.
Sold by: Ralph Shrader, chairman and former CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton.
Listed: $6,250,000.
Sold: $5,950,000.
Days on market: 81.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: A 4,600-square-foot penthouse with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half bathrooms; northern, eastern, and southern exposures; a gourmet kitchen; two dressing rooms; and a library.
DC
3
Where: Kalorama.
Sold by: Rex Tillerson, former Secretary of State and former CEO of ExxonMobil.
Listed: $6,500,000.
Sold: $6,200,000.
Days on market: 19.
Style: Townhouse.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, with an elevator, a study, three fireplaces, and a courtyard-style garden.
4
Where: Forest Hills.
Bought by: Stephen Weissman, partner at Gibson Dunn.
Listed: $5,850,000.
Sold: $5,650,000.
Days on market: 98.
Style: Transitional.
Bragging points: New construction on almost half an acre, with six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a recreation room, a wet bar, a mudroom, and a primary suite with dual walk-in closets.
5
Where: Georgetown.
Sold by: John Castellani, former president and CEO of PhRMA.
Listed: $4,750,000.
Sold: $4,500,000.
Days on market: 3.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a wet bar, covered porch, gated four-car parking pad, and walkout terrace.
6
Where: Berkley.
Bought by: Katie Mitchell, partner at Narrative Strategies, and Nicholas Williams, VP of technology and product development at X-COR Therapeutics.
Listed: $4,150,000.
Sold: $4,050,000.
Days on market: 8.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, with an indoor/outdoor fireplace, French doors, over-size windows, a media room, and a gated motor court.
Maryland
7
Where: Chevy Chase.
Bought by: Danielle Juda, executive director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, and Aaron Juda, chief strategy officer and president of consumer banking at Forbright Bank.
Listed: $3,500,000.
Sold: $3,600,000.
Days on market: 6.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, with a chef’s kitchen, sunroom, den, screened porch, wet bar, mudroom, and au pair suite.
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.