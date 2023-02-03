Washingtonian Celebrates the 2022 Washingtonians of the Year (PHOTOS)

On January 18th, 2023, Washingtonian hosted the 51st annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon at The Willard InterContinental. Over 175 guests enjoyed an inspirational afternoon to honor esteemed changemakers featured in the “Washingtonians of the Year” editorial piece written by Anna Spiegel.
Attendees enjoyed delectable cuisine in the elegant Ballroom at The Willard InterContinental. Washingtonian President & CEO, Cathy Merrill delivered remarks and Tommy McFly, a former honoree and NBC4 Scene reporter, presented awards to the following 2022 honorees:
Lauren Anderson, founder and executive director, Our Minds Matter
Alana Brown, Founder and Executive Director, the Safe Sisters Circle
Mark Bucher, founder, Feed the Fridge Ian Callender, founder, Suite Nation and Sandlot
Sean Doolittle, Pitcher, Washington Nationals and wife Eireann Dolan, Author
Dr. Kurt Newman, President and CEO, Children’s National Hospital
Argelia Rodriguez, Founder and longtime executive director, DC-CAP
Adriana Schellhaas, Executive Director, Casa Chirilagua
Gabrielle Webster, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington
Bob Woodward, Author and Journalist
Thank you to our sponsors Deloitte and PNC, for making this event possible.