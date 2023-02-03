Washingtonian Celebrates the 2022 Washingtonians of the Year (PHOTOS)

On January 18th, 2023, Washingtonian hosted the 51st annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon at The Willard InterContinental. Over 175 guests enjoyed an inspirational afternoon to honor esteemed changemakers featured in the “Washingtonians of the Year” editorial piece written by Anna Spiegel.

Attendees enjoyed delectable cuisine in the elegant Ballroom at The Willard InterContinental. Washingtonian President & CEO, Cathy Merrill delivered remarks and Tommy McFly, a former honoree and NBC4 Scene reporter, presented awards to the following 2022 honorees:

Lauren Anderson, founder and executive director, Our Minds Matter

Alana Brown, Founder and Executive Director, the Safe Sisters Circle

Mark Bucher, founder, Feed the Fridge Ian Callender, founder, Suite Nation and Sandlot

Sean Doolittle, Pitcher, Washington Nationals and wife Eireann Dolan, Author

Dr. Kurt Newman, President and CEO, Children’s National Hospital

Argelia Rodriguez, Founder and longtime executive director, DC-CAP

Adriana Schellhaas, Executive Director, Casa Chirilagua

Gabrielle Webster, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington

Bob Woodward, Author and Journalist

Thank you to our sponsors Deloitte and PNC, for making this event possible.

And thank you to our vendor partners, The Willard InterContinental and Elegance & Simplicity, Inc.

Photography by Daniel Swartz and Jeff Elkins

Join the conversation!