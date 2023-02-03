Our Events

Washingtonian Celebrates the 2022 Washingtonians of the Year (PHOTOS)

2022 Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon Honoree Photo

On January 18th, 2023, Washingtonian hosted the 51st annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon at The Willard InterContinental. Over 175 guests enjoyed an inspirational afternoon to honor esteemed changemakers featured in the “Washingtonians of the Year editorial piece written by Anna Spiegel. 

Attendees enjoyed delectable cuisine in the elegant Ballroom at The Willard InterContinental. Washingtonian President & CEO, Cathy Merrill delivered remarks and Tommy McFly, a former honoree and NBC4 Scene reporter, presented awards to the following 2022 honorees:

Lauren Anderson, founder and executive director, Our Minds Matter 

Alana Brown, Founder and Executive Director, the Safe Sisters Circle

Mark Bucher, founder, Feed the Fridge Ian Callender, founder, Suite Nation and Sandlot 

Sean Doolittle, Pitcher, Washington Nationals and wife Eireann Dolan, Author 

Dr. Kurt Newman, President and CEO, Children’s National Hospital 

Argelia Rodriguez, Founder and longtime executive director, DC-CAP 

Adriana Schellhaas, Executive Director, Casa Chirilagua 

Gabrielle Webster, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington 

Bob Woodward, Author and Journalist

Thank you to our sponsors Deloitte and PNC, for making this event possible.

And thank you to our vendor partners, The Willard InterContinental and Elegance & Simplicity, Inc.

Photography by Daniel Swartz and Jeff Elkins

Guests at the Washingtonians of the Year 2022 luncheon event at The Willard in Washington, DC
The Washingtonians of the Year luncheon took place in the iconic Ballroom at The Willard InterContinental
Doreen Gentzler, Tommy McFly, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg
Gabrielle Webster delivering her acceptance speech.
Dr. Kurt Newman, Gabrielle Webster, Mark Bucher, Washingtonian President & CEO, Cathy Merrill
Julie Rosenthal, Argelia Rodriguez, Jessica Ruf
Elizabeth Kim-Wei (PNC), Sonia McCormick (PNC), Jermaine Johnson (PNC), Tisha Hyter (PNC)
Jermaine Johnson (PNC), Cathy Merrill (Washingtonian), Jeremy Blank (Deloitte)
Washingtonian of the Year Ian Callender
Denise Callender, Ian Callender, Lennox Callender
(Clockwise) Todd Anderson, Sue Anderson, Lauren Anderson, Tim Anderson, Andy Davis, Laura Beth Levitt, Elizabeth Gutting, Jen Leyton-Armakan

 

Connie Morella and Bob Woodward
Florals for the event were provided by Elegance & Simplicity, Inc.
Florals for the event were provided by Elegance & Simplicity, Inc.
Honoree Bob Woodward and Jeremy Blank (Deloitte) share a word.
Cathy Merril delivered remarks.
Jermaine Johnson (PNC) and Jeremy Blank (Deloitte)
Honoree and journalist Bob Woodward received a standing ovation.
Delicious cuisine prepared by The Willard InterContinental.
Ian Callender, Washingtonian Editor-in-Chief Sherri Dalphonse, Sean Doolittle, Eireann Dolan
Jamari Green (Deloitte), Bobby Balakhanlou (Deloitte), Elizabeth Ryan (Deloitte)
Lauren Nesbitt, Tiffany Pinkney, Edward Brown, Alana Brown, Janet Chesley, Brenda Nesbitt
Tracy Cohen, Darin Bucher, Madelyn Bucher, Mark Bucher
Safi Rauf, Susan Farkas (Washingtonian), Anna Spiegel (Washingtonian)
Toni Bush, Dr. Kurt Newman, Alison Newman, Bob Levey
Tyree Webster, Gabrielle Webster, Will Ferris
Patrick Hruby (Washingtonian), Sherri Dalphonse (Washingtonian), Bob Woodward, Elsa Walsh, Clare McMullen
Shenique Gray (Deloitte) and Wendy Carr (Deloitte)
Joan Dye, Jim Dye, Leslie Milk
Joan Gregoryk and Tammey Drummond

Kirsten Holtz Naim
Senior Director of Events

