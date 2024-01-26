PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in 2023

High mortgage rates may have deterred many Washingtonians from purchasing homes, but the luxury housing market was still strong last year. High-end homes sold slightly quicker than non-luxury homes, and inventory seems to be rebounding.

Here are the most expensive homes sold in the D.C. area in 2023, according to data provided by Bright MLS. This list may not include sales that were not entered into the area’s multiple-listing service, as well as multifamily residential and commercial sales.

10

Where: 2860 Woodland Dr. NW

How much: $9 million

Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam T. Rackliffe and Christopher R. Leary, HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Former U.S. Senator Bill Frist lived on this gated Massachusetts Avenue Heights estate during his tenure in Congress. The one-acre property, which sold in April, has an 8,500-square-foot manor with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, an elevator, a library, and a rear terrace. Outside, there’s a 41-foot-long swimming pool, a pool house, a croquet court, terraced gardens and parking for 12 cars.

9

Where: 8913 Holly Leaf Ln., Bethesda

How much: $9,185,000

Listing agent: Andres Serafini, RLAH Properties

Buyer’s agent: Not available.

Former Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal sold this Miami-inspired estate in November after he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. The 13,482-square foot mansion has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, one half-bathroom, four fireplaces, heated tile floors, an elevator, a fitness center, an arcade room, and an underground basketball court. The two-acre property also comes with a tennis court with stadium lighting, a heated swimming pool, a detached pool house with an outdoor kitchen and fire pit, and parking for 14 vehicles.

8

Where: 4620 Cathedral Ave. NW

How much: $9,450,000

Listing agent: Lee Arrowood, Compass

Buyer’s agents: Mark McFadden and Patrick Emad, Compass

This newly built transitional-style home in Wesley Heights sold in January. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. The 9,250-square-foot home also comes with an elevator, exercise and recreation rooms, a wine cellar, a heated pool, and a side yard.

7

Where: 3301 Fessenden St. NW

How much: $9.5 million

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: James Coley, Long & Foster

This sprawling Italian Renaissance-style estate, dubbed Palazzo della Felicita, sold in September. The 17,631-square-foot house has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and five half-baths and is on almost half an acre. There’s a two-story foyer, a two-story great room, a dual staircase, an elevator, and eight fireplaces. On the lower level, there’s a game room, a recreation room, a wine cellar, a home theater, an exercise room, a game room, and a spa with a hot tub, sauna, and massage room. Also on the property: an eight-car garage, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor kitchen, a pergola, a pool, and a two-bedroom guest house.

6

Where: 1113 Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $10.8 million

Listing and buyer’s agents: Will Thomas and Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This French Norman-style estate, which was also sold in January, is 16,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms on more than an acre. It also comes with a media and game room, a wine cellar, a gym, and a sports court.

5

Where: 2221 30th St. NW

How much: $12.25 million

Listing agents: Chuck Holzwarth and Nick Hazelton, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Margot Wilson, Washington Fine Properties

This Beaux-Arts estate in Massachusetts Avenue Heights, which sold in December, is the new residence of the Irish ambassador to the United States. The four-story, 13,595-square-foot stone mansion comes with nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, nearly 12-foot-high ceilings, an elevator, a reception foyer, a library, a theater, and a wine room. Other features of the one-third acre property include an automatic gated entrance, a heated motor court, multiple terraces, a 14-foot-by-28-foot heated swimming pool, and parking for 14 vehicles.

4

Where: 601 Wharf St. SW #PH1

How much: $12,762,000

Listing agents: Michelle Giannini and Lynn Tsao, Hoffman Realty

Buyer’s agent: Matt McCormick, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This two-story penthouse in the Amaris condo building, which sold in April, holds the record for the priciest condo sale in DC. The 5,790-square-foot unit has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a large terrace, private elevator access, and three parking spaces.

3

Where: 1163 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean

How much: $13.25 million

Listing agents: Piper Yerks and Penny Perks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This massive two-acre French estate, which was sold in June, is next to the former Kennedy estate Hickory Hill. The 13,882-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms, as well as an elevator, eight fireplaces, a theater room, a billiards room, a gift-wrapping room, a fitness room, and several terraces. There’s also a courtyard with an antique fountain, an infinity pool with a waterfall, a fire pit, a cabana, and a guest house.

2

Where: 3017, 3009, 3003 N St. NW

How much: $15.1 million

Listing agents: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Taylor, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

These three historic Georgetown homes were sold in November as one property. The lengthy roster of notable past residents includes former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis and former Miss America Yolande Fox. The 16,000-square-foot property comes with a total of 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and five half-bathrooms, as well as 12 fireplaces, a grand main reception hall, two kitchens, a home gym, several terraces with a fountain and pergola, a three-car garage, and a rooftop sitting area.

1

Where: 3900 Nebraska Ave. NW

How much: $17.3 million

Listing and buyer’s agents: Cara Pearlman and TJ Morton, Compass

This gated and fenced Mediterranean-style villa takes the prize as the most expensive residential sale in 2023. The 11,212-square-foot home sits on almost seven acres and has been home to more than 12 Swedish ambassadors before it was sold in February. It comes with six bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, a library, a ballroom, a tennis court, a greenhouse, and a paved terrace and patio.

