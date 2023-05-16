PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in April

#10

Where: 601 & 607 Oronoco St., Alexandria

How much: $4,200,000

Built in 1795, this Federal-style home in Old Town, also known as the Potts-Fitzhugh-Lee House, was the childhood home of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It has six bedrooms, four full baths, two half-baths, and six fireplaces, as well as a detached two-car garage and studio space, multiple patios, a garden, and landscaping.

#9

Where: 40483 Grenata Preserve Pl., Leesburg

How much: $4,600,000

This three-acre property comes with a 15,700-square-foot French Provincial house containing seven bedrooms, nine full baths, two half-baths, seven fireplaces, a wine room, a personal fitness center, and a home theater. There’s also a guest apartment, a saltwater pool with fountains, a pool house with an outdoor kitchen and dining area, a children’s play area, and parking for 11 cars.

#8

Where: 9505 Brooke Dr., Bethesda

How much: $4,635,000

This four-level, newly built Craftsman sits on almost an acre and has seven bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths. It also comes with a guest suite, a four-car motor court, two patios, a large front porch and a separate screened-in porch, plus a terrace.

#7

Where: 2328 Massachusetts Ave., NW

How much: $4,800,000

Located on Embassy Row, this six-bedroom Kalorama Beaux Arts townhouse has five-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, an elevator, four fireplaces, an in-law suite, and a rooftop terrace, along with five parking spaces.

#6

Where: 1545 35th St., NW

How much: $4,925,000

Built in 1801, this standalone six-bedroom Georgetown house comes with four-and-a-half bathrooms, a double parlor-style living room, six fireplaces, and a 32-foot-long swimming pool.

#5

Where: 4861 Indian Ln., NW

How much: $4,995,000

This Spring Valley traditional-style house features six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a home theater, a tennis court, and tiered gardens with fountains.

#4

Where: 8117 Spring Hill Farm Dr., McLean

How much: $4,996,887

There’s not a house on this lot yet, but the real draw of the property is that the sales price includes both a home that would be built by the property’s developers and the more than one acre of land that it would sit on in McLean.

#3

Where: 4417 Garfield St., NW

How much: $6,245,000

This Mediterranean-style home in Wesley Heights comes with six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths. It also has an elevator, a media room, a gym, a large terrace, and a pool with a pool house.

#2

Where: 2860 Woodland Dr., NW

How much: $9,000,000

Once the home of former U.S. Senator Bill Frist, this gated Massachusetts Avenue Heights house sits on almost an acre. It comes with six bedrooms, five full baths, two half-baths, an elevator, a library, and a rear terrace. You’ll also find a 41-foot-long swimming pool with a pool house, a croquet court, layered gardens, and enough parking for 12 cars.

#1

Where: 601 Wharf St., SW, #PH1

How much: $12,762,000

This two-story penthouse in the new high-end Amaris condo building broke the record for the priciest condo sale in DC. It has four bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, a large terrace, private elevator access, and three parking spaces.

