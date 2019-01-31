The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Week (2/2 – 2/3)

Logan Circle

Where: 1461 S St. NW

How much: $2,800,000

When: Sunday, February 3 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This 1800s end-unit rowhouse has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths total, between the main house, English basement apartment, and carriage house. Don’t forget to check out the underground wine cellar and rooftop terrace.

Bethesda

Where: 5615 Knollwood Rd.

How much: $1,799,000

When: Sunday, February 3 from 12 to 3 PM

Why: This newly-constructed home has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, as well as a kitchen with a hand-carved walnut island, a fully-finished basement, and a two-car garage.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1428 Meridian Pl. NW, PH3

How much: $899,900

When: Sunday, February 3 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This penthouse is in a newly-constructed building, and comes with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a kitchen with quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, and off-street parking.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3523 13th St. NW, #1

How much: $775,888

When: Sunday, February 3 from 1:30 to 4 PM

Why: One of two units in a new building, the three-bedroom, three-bath condo comes with exposed brick walls, oak floors, and a private deck.

Truxton Circle

Where: 1510 N Capitol St. NW, #403

How much: $599,000

When: Sunday, February 3 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath condo at the brand new Five Points Flats is spread out across two levels, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a roof deck.

