The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (2/9 – 2/10)

Plenty of patios and rooftop terraces, just in time for warmer weather.
All photographs by BrightMLS.

Georgetown

Where: 3320 Reservoir Road NW
How much: $2,099,900
When: Sunday, February 10 from 1:30 to 4 PM
Why: This four-bedroom, four-bath has a kitchen with a wine fridge and built-in espresso maker, plus a backyard with an Italian-tile patio and outdoor kitchen.

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 3645 Chevy Chase Lake Dr.
How much: $1,375,000
When: Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this space also has a private elevator, two-car garage, and rooftop terrace.

Petworth

Where: 5104 8th St. NW
How much: $799,000
When: Saturday, February 9 and Sunday, February 10 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This rowhouse has four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths (and the master bedroom has a private balcony), as well as a large deck and a finished basement with a wet bar and separate washer/dryer.

Lincoln Park

Where: 401 15th St. SE, Unit 204
How much: $629,000
When: Sunday, February 10 from 12 to 3 PM
Why: This penthouse condo has two bedrooms and bathrooms, each on a separate level, as well as reserved parking, a private balcony, and a rooftop deck.

Fort Davis Park

Where: 1649 Fort Dupont St. SE
How much: $429,900
When: Saturday, February 9 from 12 to 4 PM
Why: This three-bedroom, two-bath home has a fully-finished basement, front and back patios, and parking for two cars.

