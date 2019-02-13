12 Great Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Around DC

Lace up your skates and hit the ice this season.



Loop around this figure-eight-shaped rink near Nats Park and, afterward, check out the seasonal flavors at nearby Ice Cream Jubilee. 200 M St., SE; 202-850-0859.

One silver lining when there’s a stretch of sub-freezing days: You can bring skates (no rentals) to this picturesque haven. To be safe, wait until the ice is at least four inches thick—which doesn’t happen often.

Nothing shouts winter like ice-skating with the Washington Monument as a backdrop. The park service posts signs when the pond is sufficiently frozen over. You’ll need your own skates. 1850 Constitution Ave., NW.

Along with three indoor rinks, this 150,000-square-foot facility maintains an outdoor rink in winter. 13800 Old Gunpowder Rd., Laurel; 301-953-0100.

This covered rink boasts satellite music booming from a high-quality sound system. 9201 Center St., Manassas; 703-361-9800.

Skate alongside sculptures by famous artists, and enjoy mulled wine or latte at the cafe. Seventh Street and Constitution Ave., NW; 202-216-9397.

The outdoor fireplace is a welcoming spot to warm up before returning to the ice. 1201 S. Joyce St., Arlington; 703-418-6666.

Twinkle lights deck out the pavilion and surrounding trees for a dose of winter cheer. 1818 Discovery St., Reston; 703-709-6300.

Make a night of it: The rink is surrounded by restaurants and down the street from a movie theater. 131 Gibbs St., Rockville; 301-545-1999.

Nail your ice-skating Instagram under a canopy of rainbow-colored lights on the ceiling of this rink’s pavilion. 8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring; 301-588-1221.

The harbor’s fountain converts into DC’s largest outdoor rink in the winter, with a view overlooking the Potomac River. 3050 K St., NW; 202-706-7666.

Worked up an appetite while skating? This waterside rink puts you in the thick of restaurants, including Hank’s Oyster Bar and Mi Vida. 960 Wharf St., SW; no phone.

