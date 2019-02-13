Ranked: The Best Places to Drink by the Fire Around DC

Written by | Published on
Sip by the fire at Iron Gate. Photograph courtesy of Iron Gate.
Sip by the fire at Iron Gate. Photograph courtesy of Iron Gate.
Winter Fun

About Winter Fun

This article is a part of Washingtonian’s feature: Winter Fun Indoors & Out. Our editors and staff pulled together the best things to do this winter, including snowball fights, cozy places to get a drink, ice skating, and more.

Go out? Stay home and get cozy by a fire? Why choose? Some favorite hearth-equipped bars and restaurants, ranked.

7. Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub

Sip a Guinness by the hearth of this Old Town pub, which boasts fireplaces on both floors. 713 King St., Alexandria; 703-548-1717.

6. Iron Gate

One of DC’s most romantic restaurants gets its charm from a fireplace in the dining room, plus fire pits on the wisteria-covered patio. 1734 N St., NW; 202-524-5202.

5. The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

In Virginia hunt country? Stop at this nearly 300-year-old tavern for a nip by the fire. 2 E. Washington St., Middleburg; 540-687-6301.

4. Rye Street Tavern

It’s worth the drive to Charm City to sip spirits by a Rumford fireplace (a tall, skinny, extra-warm variety) or by an outdoor fire pit facing the river. 13 Rye St., Baltimore; 443-662-8000.

3. Gaslight Tavern

The vintage American watering hole feels like a hidden gem thanks to the wood-fire-lit back bar and atmospheric patio illuminated with candles. 2012 Ninth St., NW; 202-864-6272.

2. 600 T Street

With only 25 seats in this cabin-like nook of a cocktail bar, almost everyone is close to the fireplace. 600 T St., NW; 757-646-6282.

1. The Living Room at the Ritz-Carlton

The 130-foot-tall hearth in the lobby lounge makes this the biggest blaze in DC. Go for weeknight happy hour (5 to 7), when you’ll get gratis valet parking with your discount libations. 3100 South St., NW; 202-912-4100.

This article appears in our January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.