5 Soul-Satisfying Soups That You Can Order From Your Bed

Make delivery soup a thing.
Photograph courtesy of Maketto.
This article is a part of Washingtonian’s feature: Winter Fun Indoors & Out. Our editors and staff pulled together the best things to do this winter, including snowball fights, cozy places to get a drink, ice skating, and more.

You just got home from work. You’re freezing. Problem is the fridge is bare. Here are our five favorite delivery soups to cozy up with, preferably on your couch.

Maketto’s Pork Noodle Soup

Why you should order it: This Cambodian soup tastes like a porcine version of pho, with a restorative broth and plenty of jalapeños, bean sprouts, and pork shoulder.
Delivery by: Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.

Prescription Chicken’s Hangover Soup

Why you should order it: You don’t need to be hurting to appreciate this zesty chicken base, aromatic with turmeric, horseradish, and ginger and tempered with egg noodles.
Delivery by: Uber Eats, Caviar, ChowNow, and Postmates.
Delivery areas: Arlington, McLean/Tysons, Falls Church, Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park, DC.

Millie’s Clam Chowder

Why you should order it: It’s packed with bacon and fresh clams, and most important, it isn’t too thick.
Delivery by: Postmates, DoorDash.
Delivery areas: Bethesda, Northwest DC.

Toki Underground’s Red-Miso Ramen

Why you should order it: Loaded with pulled pork, soft egg, pickled ginger, and vegetables, it’s the richest, heartiest ramen we’ve found.
Delivery by: Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.

Fava Pot’s Red-Lentil Soup

Why you should order it: This Egyptian spin on lentil soup sets itself apart with just enough cilantro and spice.
Delivery by: Uber Eats, Grubhub.
Delivery area: Falls Church.

This article appears in the January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

