Where to Find Over-the-Top New Year’s Eve Celebrations at DC Restaurants

Want to ring in 2024 with caviar and truffle-laced meals and pricey bottles?. DC restaurants are happy to oblige. Here are eight places to indulge in an over-the-top New Year’s Eve.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

This fun Jersey-style pizza shop has never been especially ostentatious, but its Taylor Swift-themed bottomless brunch is certainly an over-the-top way to start off December 31. Brunch (Taylor’s Version) at the Navy Yard location involves specialty pizzas with Taylor-themed names like Guy from the Chiefs and Welcome to New York, and cocktails like the Now We’ve Got Bad Blood. Reserve a spot on Resy with a $5 deposit, which will be deducted from your bill.

1200 19th St., NW

To upgrade your dim sum brunch or dinner at Peter Chang’s sleek Chinese restaurant to New Year’s Eve-worthy extravagance, preorder a whole Peking duck and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot together as a package. The decadent pairing goes for $198 and includes a surprise gift from the chef.

1904 14th St., NW

Chef Ryan Ratino’s tasting room, one of the city’s most expensive dining experiences, is about as rarefied a setting for a New Year’s Eve dinner as you can find in town. Jont is offering a $995 menu at 6 PM and a $1,195 “Midnight Menu” starting at 9 PM. No menu specifics yet, but Ratino’s menus tend to overflow with luxury ingredients like caviar, truffles, high-grade uni, and esoteric Japanese fish.

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW

One of the city’s most self-consciously extravagant restaurants, L’Ardente is staying in character for New Year’s Eve. The five-course ticketed meal for four, “playfully” priced at an eye-popping $2,024, is a truffle extravaganza with winter black truffles in nearly every course. An oysters and caviar course is followed by duck ravioli with foie gras; poached halibut with lobster-truffle sauce; truffle tagliatelle; a Chateaubriand with truffle butter; and finally, a chocolate dessert called “the Ball Drop.” The cost includes meals for four, wine pairings, service fees and tax.

1601 14th St., NW

A caviar station and an absinthe cart are two of the amenities at Le Dip’s Nouvelle Année celebration, which kicks off at 10 PM. The cocktail party, accompanied by live jazz and a DJ, will also feature a raw bar with freshly shucked oysters, canapés and charcuterie, and made-to-order crepes. Tickets are available through Resy at $275 per person.

1522 Wisconsin Ave., NW

A celebratory tasting menu at Georgetown’s charming neo-bistro includes squab with sweet potato and foie, grilled lobster with apple kombucha and celery root, and a choux bun filled with hazelnut and gruyere. Black truffles, caviar, and champagne appear on the menu, and the true luxury-ingredient addict can also supplement the meal with a dry aged Wagyu steak for $35 extra. The first New Year’s Eve seating goes for $225, and the later seating is priced at $275.

522 Eighth St., SE

This brand new sushi bar from Sushi Nakazawa alum Ricky Wang is ringing in its first New Year’s Eve with two seatings—at 6:30 PM and 9:30PM—for a 21-course omakase extravaganza. The $350 meal—including sake—highlights prized ingredients like abalone, Japanese hairy crab, and foie gras, and the later seating culminates with a bubbly toast at midnight.

900 F St., NW

“Super Prom” is the theme of the New Year’s Eve festivities at the inventive, subterranean cocktail bar in Penn Quarter. Show up to the dance party—where formalwear is encouraged—and you’ll be greeted with a 15-liter, three-foot-tall champagne bottle. Later on, a prom king and queen will be chosen. Tickets go for $160 per person, or $250 per person to reserve a table.