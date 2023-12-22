DC Metro Will Stay Open Till 2 AM on New Year’s Eve

One of the hardest nights of the year to get a ride home just got a little easier: Metro announced Friday it will run trains till 2 AM on New Year’s Eve (well, technically New Year’s Day, but like you’ll care when you’re full of canapés, Japanese hairy crab, or Taylor Swift–themed cocktails). You can find the last train at each station by choosing your station from this list and adding two hours to the usual drop-dead time.

Metro also recently launched 24-hour bus service on 14 routes.

As in previous years, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program will offer free Lyft rides (up to $15 fares) via its SoberRide program. It will post discount codes here at 9 PM on New Year’s Eve.

