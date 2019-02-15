100 Very Best Restaurants: #16 – Bad Saint
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Until recently, diners queued up for more than an hour, hoping for one of the 24 stools at this Filipino dining room. (It now takes a limited number of reservations.) What awaits inside the plant-crammed place is a familial vibe, thanks to co-owner Genevieve Villamora; a lineup of funky wines and ciders; and Tom Cunanan’s thrummingly flavorful dishes. The menu changes all the time, but we recently reveled in a rice-flour tamale with lobster, plus a plate of hand-cut spaghetti crowned with dry-aged-beef sausages. And if you can’t snag a reservation, there’s one easy way to get in quickly: Eat by yourself at the single stool fronting the kitchen. Moderate.
