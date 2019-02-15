100 Very Best Restaurants: #21 – Masseria
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Slip into Nicholas Stefanelli’s stylish courtyard and Italian tasting room and you enter a luxurious world—one where chic cliques sip Campari cocktails around fire pits and cannolis are filled with foie gras. The four-to-six-course tasting menus are flexible: Order two pastas if you want before skipping to an indulgent dry-aged rib eye with its cap and marrow. You’ll pay extravagantly—even before extras like truffles and caviar—though the starter $98 prix fixe is fully satisfying, and the sommeliers can pair a funky Puglian bottle for less than the cost of an individual tasting. Very expensive.
