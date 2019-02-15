100 Very Best Restaurants: #23 – Le Diplomate

Brunch with kids, a celebratory dinner, a late-night double cheeseburger, day-drinking rosé on the patio—Le Dip is the rare restaurant that’s suited to nearly any occasion. The menu doesn’t deviate much from French bistro standards, but the kitchen has mastered most of them with consistency and precision. Seafood towers are generous and lovely. The oversize quenelle of foie gras parfait is airy and rich at the same time. Even the radishes with butter are a thing of beauty. From bread to cocktails to Fabrice Bendano’s textbook Gallic desserts, it’s easy to see why the six-year-old place remains packed, even in a restaurant landscape more crowded than ever. Expensive.

