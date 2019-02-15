100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Estadio

The cooking and the cocktails are as strong as ever at this Logan Circle Spanish standby. Our ideal meal starts with a boozy “slushito” paired with pintxos—such as skewered anchovy, olive, and pepper or, when in season, a fig wrapped in jamón serrano. It definitely includes grilled scallions with romesco sauce and a montadito—or open-faced sandwich—with the fluffiest, richest foie gras scrambled eggs. Chef Rufino Bautista also aces generously portioned seafood tapas. The sautéed shrimp in lemony olive oil and the mussels with chorizo in a garlicky white-wine broth both demand extra bread for sopping. Moderate.

