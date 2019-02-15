100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Estadio
Bocadillos at Estadio. Photo by Jeff Elkins.
The cooking and the cocktails are as strong as ever at this Logan Circle Spanish standby. Our ideal meal starts with a boozy “slushito” paired with pintxos—such as skewered anchovy, olive, and pepper or, when in season, a fig wrapped in jamón serrano. It definitely includes grilled scallions with romesco sauce and a montadito—or open-faced sandwich—with the fluffiest, richest foie gras scrambled eggs. Chef Rufino Bautista also aces generously portioned seafood tapas. The sautéed shrimp in lemony olive oil and the mussels with chorizo in a garlicky white-wine broth both demand extra bread for sopping. Moderate.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.