100 Very Best Restaurants: #26 – St. Anselm

Think of this Brooklyn transplant near Union Market as the punk-rock version of a steakhouse. (It’s not hard, once you see the servers in concert tees and hear Richard Hell on the speakers.) The star cut is the so-called axe-handle rib eye, a table share that’s all hulking bone and savory meat. Longtime DC chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley oversees the kitchen, and as at her former place, Ripple, you’ll want to go for anything lamb, whether in a tartare or merguez sausage. Still, it’s the seafood here we love most—the salmon collar will change any ho-hum perceptions of the fish, and the giant prawn is as sweet as lobster. You’ll likely be stuffed—get the ice-cream cake anyway. Expensive.

