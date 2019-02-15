100 Very Best Restaurants: #28 – Fiola
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Restaurateurs Fabio and Maria Trabocchi specialize in decadence, especially at their Italian fine-dining flagship. While lunch is à la carte, diners can build their own three- or four-course tasting menu (plus canapés, dessert, and petits fours) at dinner—with options for caviar and white-truffle upgrades. Among our favorite ways to live it up: a rich chestnut “cappuccino” with lemongrass foam; plump lobster ravioli accompanied by a claw and half tail; and an espresso-topped tiramisu parfait. Even cocktails feel fancy—one whiskey sipper comes clipped with a tiny bow tie. Very expensive.
