100 Very Best Restaurants: #30 – Maydan

There’s nothing in Washington like Rose Previte’s transportive destination. Recently, we settled into a cowhide chair, sipped a Georgian rosé, and listened to the server describe a “totally delicious” daily special: a whole roasted goat neck and head from a tiny Virginia farm. A gigantic hearth blazes at the restaurant’s core, charring whole turmeric-spiced chickens, chermoula shrimp, and skewered kebabs for a family-style menu that draws from the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. The intoxicating ambience is one of the main reasons for hard-to-get reservations. Your best bet: bring a date, show up before the doors open at 5, and order widely—never forgoing that dukkah-crusted halloumi and all seven side sauces. Moderate.

