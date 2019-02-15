100 Very Best Restaurants: #30 – Maydan
Maydan's Chris Kambou tends the fire. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
There’s nothing in Washington like Rose Previte’s transportive destination. Recently, we settled into a cowhide chair, sipped a Georgian rosé, and listened to the server describe a “totally delicious” daily special: a whole roasted goat neck and head from a tiny Virginia farm. A gigantic hearth blazes at the restaurant’s core, charring whole turmeric-spiced chickens, chermoula shrimp, and skewered kebabs for a family-style menu that draws from the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond. The intoxicating ambience is one of the main reasons for hard-to-get reservations. Your best bet: bring a date, show up before the doors open at 5, and order widely—never forgoing that dukkah-crusted halloumi and all seven side sauces. Moderate.
