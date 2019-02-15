100 Very Best Restaurants: #54 – Little Pearl

We’ve had a ton of serious, expensive tasting menus (including the one at big sister Pine-apple and Pearls). Which is why Aaron Silverman’s prix fixe dinner at this atmospheric old carriage house—also a daytime cafe—is such a delight. The $45 lineup of eight or so plates, plus optional $30 wine pairings, follows one theme: “Our current favorite dishes.” Recently, that resulted in a bacchanal of lobster spring rolls, eggplant-parm toasts, an In-N-Out–inspired burger, and oozy chocolate-chip cookies with whiskey-spiked walnut milk for dunking. Sommelier Kerstin Mikalbrown generously pours fun and funky wines to match. Moderate.

Join the conversation!