100 Very Best Restaurants: #54 – Little Pearl

We’ve had a ton of serious, expensive tasting menus (including the one at big sister Pine-apple and Pearls). Which is why Aaron Silverman’s prix fixe dinner at this atmospheric old carriage house—also a daytime cafe—is such a delight. The $45 lineup of eight or so plates, plus optional $30 wine pairings, follows one theme: “Our current favorite dishes.” Recently, that resulted in a bacchanal of lobster spring rolls, eggplant-parm toasts, an In-N-Out–inspired burger, and oozy chocolate-chip cookies with whiskey-spiked walnut milk for dunking. Sommelier Kerstin Mikalbrown generously pours fun and funky wines to match. Moderate.
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.