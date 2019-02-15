Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #59 – Fancy Radish

Written by , , and | Published on
Photograph by Jeff Elkins.

Restaurateurs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, who made their name at Philadelphia’s Vedge, won’t make you feel like you’re eating your vegetables—even though there are radishes in the rye cocktails and rutabagas masquerading as fondue. The duo champion a refined, global style of vegan cuisine at their urban-garden restaurant that eschews the usual crutches (mock meats, tempeh) and plays to omnivorous palates. Think shaved-beet toast with creamy smoked tofu and capers or peppery miso carbonara with cured carrots. Jacoby is a fan of rich chocolate desserts, so indulge in her chicory mud pie with toasted marshmallows. Expensive.

Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

About Fancy Radish

cuisines

Vegetarian/Vegan

Location(s)

600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Awards

100 Very Best 2019