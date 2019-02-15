100 Very Best Restaurants: #59 – Fancy Radish

Restaurateurs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby, who made their name at Philadelphia’s Vedge, won’t make you feel like you’re eating your vegetables—even though there are radishes in the rye cocktails and rutabagas masquerading as fondue. The duo champion a refined, global style of vegan cuisine at their urban-garden restaurant that eschews the usual crutches (mock meats, tempeh) and plays to omnivorous palates. Think shaved-beet toast with creamy smoked tofu and capers or peppery miso carbonara with cured carrots. Jacoby is a fan of rich chocolate desserts, so indulge in her chicory mud pie with toasted marshmallows. Expensive.

