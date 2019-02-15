100 Very Best Restaurants: #7 – Elle

Every neighborhood should have an Elle. It’s easy to have an all-day love affair with the 1920s-era space and its bakery/restaurant/bar—whether you’re claiming a sunny nook with a guava pastry in the morning, tucking into a pork-rillettes sandwich at lunch, or booking a date night for dreamy jasmine cocktails. Ex–Blue Duck Tavern chef Brad Deboy’s creative touch goes well beyond the average corner spot—think grilled kimchee-and-labneh toast or a cauliflower “taco salad” with white mole. Comforting plates such as pork schnitzel heaped with a tangy salad and gribicheis the kind of cooking that breeds regulars. Inexpensive to moderate.

