100 Very Best Restaurants: #72 – L’Auberge Chez François/Jacques’ Brasserie

Had enough of tweezer food? This 65-year-old Alsatian restaurant—a fixture on this list for 42 years—is the antidote. Here you’ll find guests toasting to anniversaries over some of the same dishes that late founder François Haeringer served in the early days: house-made pâtés, a sub-lime lobster with Sauternes, choucroute garni, ethereal soufflés. The knickknack-crammed French-cottage decor isn’t for everyone—Jacques’ Brasserie, the more casual restaurant downstairs, feels more restrained (and serves a winning tarte flambée). Moderate to very expensive.

Join the conversation!