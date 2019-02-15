100 Very Best Restaurants: #80 – Chez Billy Sud

This gold-accented, mint-green dining room makes you feel as if you’ve stepped from Georgetown into an elegant Parisian parlor, while the herb-filled patio transports you straight to Provence. Chef Brendan L’Etoile serves up skillful renditions of French classics such as onion soup, steak frites, and trout grenboloise in a lemon-caper-and-butter sauce. He also has a knack for celebrating the seasons, whether via an heirloom-tomato salad with tomato marmalade in summer or roasted-butternut-squash soup come fall. Stop by Bar à Vin, the restaurant’s charming wine bar next door, for a nightcap or a glass of Pinot. Expensive.

