Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #83 – Ray’s the Steaks

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on

Think of Michael Landrum’s steakhouse as, well, the anti-steakhouse. You won’t find stuffy servers, $15 sides, or New York strips requiring a Skadden Arps salary. Instead, it’s possible to enjoy an unpretentious steak dinner for two and a bottle of wine for less than $100—with complimentary mashed potatoes and creamed spinach. Ray’s favors less popular cuts, in which flavor trumps tenderness. And while a blackboard advertises the latest 60-day-aged prize, even a humble hanger steak is a treat. Just save room for the deviled-egg-style steak tartare to start and the Key-lime pie to finish. Moderate.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Ray’s the Steaks

Price

cuisines

American, Steaks

Location(s)

2300 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201

Awards

100 Very Best 2014
100 Very Best 2019