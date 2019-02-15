100 Very Best Restaurants: #91 – Mintwood Place

A lot of restaurants adopt the “neighborhood bistro” moniker, but few embody it as well as this Adams Morgan wood-and-tile dining room. Often packed with regulars for brunch and dinner, it’s popular with early-bird families, date-nighting couples, and groups alike. Chef Matthew Cockrell nails the crowd-pleasing classics—trout amandine, wood-grilled steak frites, crème brûlée—though there are Gallic treats for adventurous eaters as well. Trust us (and your friendly server) and try the creamy calf brains cloaked in veal jus and caper-butter sauce. Expensive.

