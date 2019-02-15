100 Very Best Restaurants: #99 – La Limeña

Treasures are tucked away in the unlikeliest places on the sprawling menu at this Peruvian-Cuban storefront. Take the potage de frijoles, a $4.50 bowl of black beans studded with Spanish sausage, ham, and pork. Technically it’s a side, but it’s worthy of star billing. Another sleeper: monster de lechón, a satisfying sandwich of crisp-skinned roast pork and marinated red onions. Then there are the more obvious pleasures—tart lime-washed ceviches, anticuchos (skewered and grilled organ meats), a beautifully grilled boneless trout, and lomo saltado, that marvelous stir-fry of steak, red onion, red peppers, and fries. Inexpensive.

