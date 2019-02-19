March 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“The Canal Zone”

Across

1. Role for Leigh

6. Rivera of West Side Story on Broadway

11. Name formerly on maps of Asia

15. Carolla or Driver

19. Jorge of Univision

20. Lot occupants

21. Brand in the frozen section

22. Record for later

23. Preparing to leave the hotel

25. Gusto

26. Laundry amount

27. Plummeted

28. Plea from the sea

29. Lizard seen in insurance ads

31. Amp lugger

33. What we hope this crossword doesn’t make you do

35. Scent of a Woman actor

37. Only state that borders exactly one other state

39. Ruckus

40. Take it easy

41. Arena for the Wizards

43. ___ Martin (cognac brand)

46. Fail spectacularly on a skateboard, say

50. Little devil

51. Madder than mad

52. Whatever number (of)

54. Before, poetically

55. Palin or Silverman

57. Ultimate players catch them

59. Pet-food brand

60. Paul who hit #1 with “Diana”

61. Nemesis

63. Repeated activity

65. Canvases for latte art

67. Presidential-veto vetoer

72. Possibility

73. Joggers may carry them

74. Perfect

75. Grammy winner India

76. California congressman Darrell who served from 2001 to 2019

78. One of Daniel Day-Lewis’s three

81. Monica who won the US Open in 1991 and 1992

84. Tic ___ (mint brand)

85. Kennedy’s surname, later on

87. Sudden impulses

89. Boise’s state (abbr.)

90. Crab’s cover

92. Bookstore section (abbr.)

93. Some use it to pop popcorn

95. Capital on a fjord

97. Average person

99. City skyline sight

100. City where President James A. Garfield is buried

105. Capital on the Dnieper river

106. Capital founded as a gold-mining camp

107. Like the Jefferson Memorial’s columns

108. Fellow

109. Glen ___ Park

113. Working hard

114. Laptops with fruit on them

116. Comedian who hosted Christmas in Washington in 2011 and 2012

119. “Toodles!”

120. Yearning

121. Emerged, as a problem

122. Like krypton and xenon

123. Dance move

124. Gets a look at

125. Coordinates

126. Canal that connects DC to Cumberland—and the initials of this puzzle’s seven theme entries

Down

1. Cruel Tolkien creatures

2. “That’s a good one!”

3. “You can say that again!”

4. 1979 movie whose screenplay was written by Sylvester Stallone

5. Request

6. Nikon rival

7. Nonverbal greetings

8. “Who am ___ judge?”

9. Difficult problem

10. Fall bloomers

11. Looks for

12. Cooler brand

13. Turkish honorific

14. President with a doctrine

15. Hawks’ home

16. Part of LED

17. To no ___ (fruitlessly)

18. Runway walker

24. “Honest!”

30. Cutlass ___ (’80s–’90s Oldsmobile)

32. Beginning

34. Homer Simpson, for example

35. Scoop holders

36. Peter out

37. Baby’s first word, maybe

38. Future electrician or blacksmith, say

39. Phrase of denial

41. Prefix with Alpine or gender

42. ___ slipper (orchid variety)

44. Contact, often

45. Very, in Venice

47. Smallest eight-digit number

48. Bugged

49. Make fun of

52. Tic-Tac-Dough figures

53. ___ out (defeated by a narrow margin)

56. Number-one hit ballad for the Rolling Stones

58. Jimmy of footwear

60. Surrounding glows

62. ___ Black (movie with Agents J and K)

64. Meghan Trainor’s “All About That ___”

66. Twist the arm of

67. Layers of paint

68. Wealthy Winfrey

69. Spacek of Bloodline

70. Bridge declaration

71. Person born in early September

77. Pacific nation whose capital is Apia

79. New York’s governor

80. Gas-station brand

82. She was Jackie on Nurse Jackie

83. Comedian Vulcano

85. Surname of the Full House twins

86. “Things just got interesting!”

88. LA section next to Sherman Oaks

91. Playful push

93. Flavoring for some coffee

94. Word after Ottoman or Lebanese, in DC restaurant names

96. Animals of the Andes

98. Girls, in Guatemala

100. Kaffeeklatsches

101. Allow to attack

102. ___ Eight (March Madness group)

103. Corner of the market

104. Prescription amounts

105. Comedic actress Carol and director Joseph, for two

108. Like most -o words, in Spanish (abbr.)

110. ___ años de soledad (Gabriel García Márquez book)

111. Group of buffalo

112. Aboard

115. Card with A’s on it

117. ___-denominational

118. Pen name?