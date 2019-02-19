March 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“The Canal Zone”
Across
1. Role for Leigh
6. Rivera of West Side Story on Broadway
11. Name formerly on maps of Asia
15. Carolla or Driver
19. Jorge of Univision
20. Lot occupants
21. Brand in the frozen section
22. Record for later
23. Preparing to leave the hotel
25. Gusto
26. Laundry amount
27. Plummeted
28. Plea from the sea
29. Lizard seen in insurance ads
31. Amp lugger
33. What we hope this crossword doesn’t make you do
35. Scent of a Woman actor
37. Only state that borders exactly one other state
39. Ruckus
40. Take it easy
41. Arena for the Wizards
43. ___ Martin (cognac brand)
46. Fail spectacularly on a skateboard, say
50. Little devil
51. Madder than mad
52. Whatever number (of)
54. Before, poetically
55. Palin or Silverman
57. Ultimate players catch them
59. Pet-food brand
60. Paul who hit #1 with “Diana”
61. Nemesis
63. Repeated activity
65. Canvases for latte art
67. Presidential-veto vetoer
72. Possibility
73. Joggers may carry them
74. Perfect
75. Grammy winner India
76. California congressman Darrell who served from 2001 to 2019
78. One of Daniel Day-Lewis’s three
81. Monica who won the US Open in 1991 and 1992
84. Tic ___ (mint brand)
85. Kennedy’s surname, later on
87. Sudden impulses
89. Boise’s state (abbr.)
90. Crab’s cover
92. Bookstore section (abbr.)
93. Some use it to pop popcorn
95. Capital on a fjord
97. Average person
99. City skyline sight
100. City where President James A. Garfield is buried
105. Capital on the Dnieper river
106. Capital founded as a gold-mining camp
107. Like the Jefferson Memorial’s columns
108. Fellow
109. Glen ___ Park
113. Working hard
114. Laptops with fruit on them
116. Comedian who hosted Christmas in Washington in 2011 and 2012
119. “Toodles!”
120. Yearning
121. Emerged, as a problem
122. Like krypton and xenon
123. Dance move
124. Gets a look at
125. Coordinates
126. Canal that connects DC to Cumberland—and the initials of this puzzle’s seven theme entries
Down
1. Cruel Tolkien creatures
2. “That’s a good one!”
3. “You can say that again!”
4. 1979 movie whose screenplay was written by Sylvester Stallone
5. Request
6. Nikon rival
7. Nonverbal greetings
8. “Who am ___ judge?”
9. Difficult problem
10. Fall bloomers
11. Looks for
12. Cooler brand
13. Turkish honorific
14. President with a doctrine
15. Hawks’ home
16. Part of LED
17. To no ___ (fruitlessly)
18. Runway walker
24. “Honest!”
30. Cutlass ___ (’80s–’90s Oldsmobile)
32. Beginning
34. Homer Simpson, for example
35. Scoop holders
36. Peter out
37. Baby’s first word, maybe
38. Future electrician or blacksmith, say
39. Phrase of denial
41. Prefix with Alpine or gender
42. ___ slipper (orchid variety)
44. Contact, often
45. Very, in Venice
47. Smallest eight-digit number
48. Bugged
49. Make fun of
52. Tic-Tac-Dough figures
53. ___ out (defeated by a narrow margin)
56. Number-one hit ballad for the Rolling Stones
58. Jimmy of footwear
60. Surrounding glows
62. ___ Black (movie with Agents J and K)
64. Meghan Trainor’s “All About That ___”
66. Twist the arm of
67. Layers of paint
68. Wealthy Winfrey
69. Spacek of Bloodline
70. Bridge declaration
71. Person born in early September
77. Pacific nation whose capital is Apia
79. New York’s governor
80. Gas-station brand
82. She was Jackie on Nurse Jackie
83. Comedian Vulcano
85. Surname of the Full House twins
86. “Things just got interesting!”
88. LA section next to Sherman Oaks
91. Playful push
93. Flavoring for some coffee
94. Word after Ottoman or Lebanese, in DC restaurant names
96. Animals of the Andes
98. Girls, in Guatemala
100. Kaffeeklatsches
101. Allow to attack
102. ___ Eight (March Madness group)
103. Corner of the market
104. Prescription amounts
105. Comedic actress Carol and director Joseph, for two
108. Like most -o words, in Spanish (abbr.)
110. ___ años de soledad (Gabriel García Márquez book)
111. Group of buffalo
112. Aboard
115. Card with A’s on it
117. ___-denominational
118. Pen name?