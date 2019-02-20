Washingtonian Today: Snow News Day

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Good Wednesday morning! President Donald Trump is attacking The Washington Post on Twitter again. Trump writes of the press at large: “The Press has never been more dishonest than it is today. Stories are written that have absolutely no basis in fact. The writers don’t even call asking for verification. They are totally out of control. Sadly, I kept many of them in business. In six years, they all go BUST!” I think we can safely give this statement a Bottomless Pinocchio.

Skip Groff, a local record store owner who helped launch DC’s hardcore punk and indie rock scenes, has died at age 70. Ian MacKaye and Jeff Nelson of Dischord Records said in a statement that their record label would not exist if it wasn’t for Skip’s trailblazing.

A new University of Virginia Center for Politics poll indicates that only 21 percent of Virginians surveyed think Governor Ralph Northam should be impeached. Respondents were less clear cut on whether Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax should be impeached: 28 percent were in favor and 33 percent against, with another 33 percent unsure. 35 percent—a plurality—said he should resign.

Happy snow day.

What’s on my mind: After receiving a limited gag order, Roger Stone still could not help himself—he’s set to appear in court tomorrow over a photo that appeared on his Instagram featuring crosshairs next to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who’s presiding over his case.

This bride had DC flag themed cookies at her wedding!

They can’t be kept down for long—The Tommy Show is back.

I’m a little upset I missed this wedding that had a build your own biscuit bar. 🙁

Reporter Rebecca Ritzel‘s powerful story of how she became an advocate on Capitol Hill after her cancer diagnosis is a must read.

CRAFTS If you didn’t get the bouquet of your dreams last week for Valentine’s Day, make your own: Emily Paluska of Revery Paper Flora is teaching a class on making crêpe-paper peonies at The Lemon Collective. Guests will learn the centuries-old skill of making paper flowers; expect to leave class with one completed flower and the materials and templates to finish your bouquet at home. $60, 7 PM.

Lost in the proverbial election sauce? A handy cheat sheet of every 2020 candidate, even the ones you haven’t heard of, makes small talk with your Uber drivers and Tinder dates a breeze. (The Atlantic)

