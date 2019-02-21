Washingtonian Today: Extra Spicy!

Smile, You’re On Spicer Camera: Former Trump White House press secretary (and current senior advisor for America First PAC) Sean Spicer is now a “special correspondent” for celeb-news TV show Extra. What’s he doing? Interviewing DC “insiders” on what makes them tick. The first three interviews rolling out this week are with Mike Pompeo and his wife, Sarah Sanders and her husband, and Kellyanne Conway (without her Trump-criticizing husband, it seems). Spicer tells me that there’s more to come, and he claims future interviewees will come from across the political spectrum. Extra has not explained why it’s adding Trump insiders to its usual roster of Kardashians and British royals, but the coverage does not appear to be, how should we put it, probing. “Gosh, I loved Bohemian Rhapsody,” Pompeo apparently reveals during his interview.

In some other political entertainment news: Nancy Pelosi will join Cher, Anita Hill, and others at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors to mark International Women’s Day. And DC chef José Andrés will be one of many big names presenting Best Picture nominees at this weekend’s Academy Awards. Rep. John Lewis will also be at the Oscars event.

Happy almost Friday. I’m your author, Brittany Shepherd. Email me at bshepherd@washingtonian.com and follow me on Twitter. Ask the person you’re splitting an Uber Pool with to subscribe to this newsletter.

What’s on my mind: Six-pack-having Abraham Lincoln statue.

Are you enjoying our 100 Very Best Restaurants list? Have questions/comments/concerns? Longtime listener/first time caller? Join our chief food critic, Ann Limpert, at 11 AM Friday to discuss the list or anything else you have on your mind. You can leave a question now.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

BOOKS Longtime DC residents remember DJ Cerphe Colwell’s voice from WHFS and other local stations. He will be at DIVE on Thursday discussing his book, Cerphe’s Up: A Musical Life with Bruce Springsteen, Little Feat, Frank Zappa, Tom Waits, CSNY, and Many More. As the title suggests, he’ll be sharing stories from his career hanging out with rock stars. Free to attend, 6 PM.

Good reads:

Did you get mad about the “White Women Yoga” meet up? DCist explains how it was an elaborate media stunt. (DCist)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Join me and Brad Jenkins, a veteran of both the Obama administration and Funny or Die’s DC office, for a discussion on what it’s like to work in the White House, how Americans get their information, how to make policy entertaining, and more! Listen: The bar will be open, the laughs will be plentiful, and the karaoke optional. This is a great opportunity to mingle with folks in the know. Plus you get to meet me, which is often a memorable experience. It’s happening on February 27. Get tickets here.

Join the conversation!