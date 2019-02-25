Washingtonian Today: Spike Lee’s Oscar Speech Ticks Off Trump

Morning after: Welcome to Oscars Monday, which is what happens the morning after you enjoy the Academy Awards a little too much on Oscars Sunday. Didn’t watch? Let me break down some of the DC-related things you missed. There weren’t as many mentions of politics as in some years past, possibly in part due to this year’s show being hostless. But a handful of attendees did slip in their points of view.

Just about a minute into the evening, Maya Ruldoph mentioned the border wall: “There’s no host, there won’t be a popular-movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall.”

But it was director Spike Lee’s acceptance speech for his first Oscar that got to Trump (guess he was watching?). Lee said, in part: “The 2020 Presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.” While not mentioning any candidate or legislator specifically, Lee managed to tick off Trump enough to inspire a tweet calling Lee’s remarks a “racist hit on your President who has done more for African Americans […] than almost any other Pres!” Huh, okay.

José Andrés introduced Best Picture nominee Roma while sporting a pin with the World Central Kitchen logo. “Each person’s life is a recipe all on its own with different measures of joy and sadness, struggle and success, love and loss,” Andres said. “All of the ingredients are universal.” Andrés did not mention any politician or policy by name, but a line in his speech—“immigrants and women move humanity forward”—got a shout out from Hillary Clinton on Twitter.

Rep. John Lewis introduced Green Book (which ended up winning Best Picture, btw) by underscoring the pain of racism in America. “I can bear witness that the portrait of that time and place in our history is very real. It is seared in my memory,” he said.

Oh, and the CIA did a series of Twitter polls about the technology in Black Panther as part of their #ReelvsRealCIA series. They asked which Wakandan technology people would most want to see happen in real life. The winner: holograms.

