The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (3/9 – 3/10)

Including an adorable Foggy Bottom rowhouse—for $550,000.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 3203 Farmington Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $2,999,999
When: Saturday, March 9 from 12 to 2 PM
Why: It’s new construction, with six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, hand-scraped oak floors, retractable glass walls, a connected carriage house, flagstone patios, and a four-car garage.

Friendship Heights

Where: 4005 Fessenden St. NW
How much: $1,150,000
When: Sunday, March 10 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This classic Wardman home on a corner lot has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, including an in-law suite in the basement.

Rockville

Where: 11803 Hitching Post Ln., Rockville
How much: $939,000
When: Sunday, March 10 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Did you see those marble countertops and custom, two-tone cabinets in the kitchen? The renovated house also has four bedrooms, three baths, a sunroom, a finished basement, and a stone patio.

Mount Vernon Triangle

Where: 460 New York Ave. NW, #707
How much: $779,990
When: Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The more-than-1,100-square-foot condo has floor-to-ceiling windows, two bedrooms and bathrooms, a garage parking space, and access to the building’s communal rooftop.

Foggy Bottom

Where: 9 Snows Ct. NW
How much: $550,000
When: Sunday, March 10 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: For the price of a condo, you get a historic rowhouse. Sure, it’s only 528 square feet, but the unique one-bedroom, one-bathroom packs a lot in, thanks to clever built-in cabinetry and other space-saving solutions. It also comes with hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a private patio.

