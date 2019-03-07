THURSDAY, MARCH 7

DISCUSSION International Women’s Day is technically March 8th, but WeWork Dupont is kicking off the celebration a day early with “Confessions of a Strong Woman,” a discussion on what it means to be a woman in business. The panel will feature Anastasia Dellaccio of WeWork, Almila Kakinc-Dodd of The Thirlby, Angelina Klouthis of VFF USA, Gloria Cid Gerlach of La Caixa Foundation, Kimberly Smith of Marjani Beauty, and Elisabeth Huijskens of Trades of Hope. Come early for cocktails and a pop-up market of women-led businesses. Free (with RSVP), 5 PM.

CELEBRATION The Smithsonian National Postal Museum is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Hip Hop Culture stamp with an indoor Hip Hop Block Culture Party. Dance the night away with music from the DMV Hip Hop Orchestra. Free, 6 PM.

BOOKS When Dorothy Butler Gilliam started at The Washington Post in 1961, she was the first black female reporter. In her new memoir, Trailblazer: A Pioneering Journalist’s Fight to Make the Media Look More Like America, she reflects on her own upbringing and personal challenges. Gilliam will speak at Politics & Prose with WAMU’s Kojo Nnamdi. Free, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

THEATRE Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods is a mash-up of favorite fairy tales. Fragments of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella,” “Rapunzel,” and “Little Red Riding Hood” are all intertwined in this story of a baker and his wife who try to reverse a witch’s curse so they can have a child of their own. The production, recommended for ages 12 and up, runs at Ford’s Theatre through May 22. $27-$81.

MUSEUMS The June 1969 uprising at Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn was a turning point for LGBTQ+ rights in America. To honor its 50th anniversary, the Newseum is opening “Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement.” The exhibit explores a half-century of LGBTQ+ rights history, from the AIDS crisis to “Don’t ask, don’t tell.” The exhibit will be open through December 31; this weekend will feature a special Family Pride Weekend Celebration. $24.95.

MUSIC The Kennedy Center is hosting the three-day Black Girls Rock! Fest this weekend to celebrate women and girls of color. The weekend kicks off Friday with a welcome party DJed by Beverly Bond and MC Lyte; Saturday features a discussion about Bond’s book Black Girls Rock!: Owning Our Magic. Rocking Our Truth with panels including Jazmine Sullivan, Michaela Angela Davis, and Eunique Jones Gibson. The weekend culminates with a concert on Sunday of Sullivan, Mumu Fresh, and other artists. Welcome party (Friday): Free, 7 PM. Book talk (Saturday): $35, 7:30 PM. Concert (Sunday): $59-$119, 8 PM.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

FILM Filmmaker Alice Guy-Blaché isn’t a household name, but she was the first woman to make a film—in 1896, at age 23. She went on to write, direct, or produce over a thousand films. The 2018 documentary about her life, Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, is screening at the Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Following the screening will be a Q&A with folks from the DC and NY Women in Film and Video organizations. $12, 3:50 PM.

MUSEUMS National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center is celebrating women’s impact on space and aviation with a “We Can Do It! Women in Aviation and Space” Family Day. The best part? The Rosie the Riveter photobooth. Free ($15 per car for parking), 10 AM to 3 PM.

THEATRE The 1997 documentary Hands on a Hard Body captured an annual competition in Longview, Texas, where the contestant who kept his hand on a new pickup truck the longest—without leaning or squatting—would win the truck. Keegan Theatre presents the regional premiere of the musical adaptation (with music by Trey Anastasio and Amanda Green) that follows 10 Texans desperate to drive away in that shiny new truck. Through April 6. $20-$62.

BEER If you crave hoppy beer, then DC Brau‘s HopFest is the spot for you. Over 30 local breweries will be serving unlimited pours of their hop-forward brews. Try offerings from Aslin, Hardywood, Oliver, Port City, and 3 Stars; there will be several food trucks on site with meaty and vegetarian options. 21+ only. $40, 1 PM – 5 PM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 10

MUSIC The 9th annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival starts Sunday and runs throughout the month with performances, lectures, panels, and masterclasses throughout the area. The events kick off with a performance on Sunday night at AMP and the fest continues with a conversation about collaboration (3/22), a performance of WWJF all-stars (3/18), and a Young Artist Showcase (3/23). Through March 31. Ticket prices vary by event.

FILM While Washington, DC’s nickname of “Chocolate City” is no longer accurate, DC was the first majority-black city in America. Filmmaker Mignotae Kebede‘s documentary What Happened 2 Chocolate City describes how gentrification is changing black communities through interviews with three generations of Washingtonians. The film will be shown at the Anacostia Community Museum, followed by a discussion with Kebede and guests. Free (seating available on a first-come, first-served basis), 2 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

The Ice Rink closes 3/10 at the National Gallery of Art.

“Everything in Existence” closes 3/10 at ARTECHOUSE.