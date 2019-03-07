Washingtonian Today: President’s Golf Course Gets Paddled

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



President stump: Loudoun County says President Trump‘s Virginia golf course violated the law by cutting down trees, Jacob Fenston reports for WAMU. Trump National Golf Club did not seek county approval for alterations to the floodplain adjacent to the Potomac River. Local kayaker Steven Mckone spotted the downed trees late last month and alerted authorities, who have responded with a fine of…”at least $600,” Patricia Sullivan reports for the Post. This isn’t the first time the President’s Virginia course has found itself beefing with kayakers. Last fall, a group of paddlers sued the Coast Guard and Homeland Security for shutting down parts of the Potomac without notice due to President Trump’s multiple golf outings.

Hit the road, Jack: Twenty-three DC Democratic party officials are calling for Jack Evans to resign from party leadership. In an open letter to Evans, the committee members write, “We are concerned that the clouds growing over your alleged activities complicate efforts to win D.C. Statehood, determine D.C.’s position in the primary calendar, and restore the faith of D.C. voters that their local Democratic Party leadership puts their interests first.” His response? According to the Post‘s Fenit Nirappil, Evans said he was sorry and asked people “for their understanding in this very difficult situation.”

What’s on my mind: Yesterday there was a conversation on Twitter about journalism school after the director of fellowships at the New York Times tweeted out a “ranking” of what schools provide the most “productive” candidates. While I could go on for a while about the pitfalls of ushering even more people from elite schools into the press corps, I feel like I have to say that a piece of paper does not a Pulitzer Prize winner make. Chronicle of Higher Education reporter Sarah Brown puts it nicely here:

But in their applications and interviews, they show curiosity, tenacity, passion, drive. They show through their clips how they made the best of the opportunities they had. They show how much they want to work here. And they show how much they want to learn. — Sarah Brown (@Brown_e_Points) March 6, 2019

DISCUSSION WeWork Dupont kicks off International Women's Day a day early with a panel discussion on what it means to be a woman in business. The discussion will feature Anastasia Dellaccio of WeWork, Almila Kakinc-Dodd of The Thirlby, Angelina Klouthis of VFF USA, Gloria Cid Gerlach of La Caixa Foundation, Kimberly Smith of Marjani Beauty, and Elisabeth Huijskens of Trades of Hope.

• What does Ivanka Trump even do? Betsy Klein tries to patch it all together. (CNN)

• Freshman congresspeople are trying to stick it to Wall Street. How? By turning to small-dollar donors, Aída Chávez reports. (The Intercept)

