We’d been hearing murmurings for months, but it’s official: the Smithsonian has finally opened for social events—and that includes weddings.

While corporate sponsorship and co-hosting of events have long been allowed in many of the Smithsonian-affiliated spaces, directors of each museum now have the discretion to expand their rental offerings by choosing to allow more broadly defined corporate, meeting, and non-profit events, as well two new categories of events: “personal social events for adults such as weddings, memorials, anniversary celebrations and birthday parties;” and “personal social events for youth such as birthday parties, prom parties, etc.” (Note: “political activities,” according to the press release, are still not permitted.)

The new policy is a pilot program that will be test driven for three years to start, and not all museums are adopting the new rules.

But, here is a list of museums, galleries, and other spaces that are now available for Smithsonian weddings, along with their capacities and a few other details.

(Two quick notes: First, this list does not include the capacities of theaters or meeting rooms. Second, the max capacity ranges represent the maximum capacities of the smallest spaces to the total combined spaces. So for example, the smallest venue space at the American Art Museum/Portrait Gallery allows for 50 standing and 40 seated, and the largest space (or combination of spaces) allows 800 standing and 300 seated.)

*These two distinct museums share the venue space.

8th and F Streets NW.; 202-633-8534

Indoor and outdoor options.

Max capacity: 50-800 standing; 40-300 seated* (*range represents the maximum capacities of the smallest space to the total combined space.)

1901 Fort Place SE

*The ACM will close for renovations soon, and will reopen for special events in the fall. Currently, the main gallery (inside) allows for up to 300 guests standing, 200 seated; the patio/terrace allows for 70 standing and 50 seated, and the grounds outside allow for tented events of up to 350 guests.

900 Jefferson Drive, SW; 202-633-2020

Indoor and outdoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 200-2,000 standing; 120-1,200 seated.

Outdoor capacity (Enid A. Haupt Garden): 150 standing; 130 seated.

Freer; Jefferson Drive at 12th Street SW; fsevents@si.edu

Sackler; 1050 Independence Ave SW; fsevents@si.edu

Indoor.

Capacity at Freer: 200-250 standing; 150 seated

Capacity at Sackler: Inside: 200-300 standing; 80-100 seated

Independence Ave and 7th St. SW; 212-916-1338

Indoor and outdoor.

Max capacity: 1,000

Sculpture Garden: 350 standing; 250 seated

Independence Ave at 6th St. SW; 202-633-2345

Indoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 500-2,500 standing; 230-700 seated.

14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, Va 20151; 703-572-4051

Indoor.

Max Capacity: 75-5,000 standing; 50-500 seated.

950 Independence Avenue, SW; 202-633-4649

Indoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 100-700 standing; 80-180 seated.

Constitution Avenue, NW Between 12th and 14th streets; 202-633-3306



Indoor, outdoor, and rooftop.

Max capacity for weddings: 80-500 standing; 70-350 seated.

Fourth Street & Independence Ave., SW; 202-633-7020

Indoor, outdoor, and rooftop.

Max capacity: 100- 3,500 standing; 80-350 seated

10th St. & Constitution Ave. NW; 202-633-1650

Indoor.

Max Capacity for weddings: 300-3500 standing; 50-350 seated.

3001 Connecticut Ave., NW; 202-633-3067

Indoor and outdoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 250 seated (200 seated with a dance floor.)

Indoor: 50 standing; 125 seated (100 seated with dance floor)

Outside/tented: 125 seated (100 seated with dance floor)

2 Massachusetts Ave., NE; 202-633-1667

Indoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 300-900 standing; 100-350 seated

1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW; 202-633-8534

Indoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 450

1000 Jefferson Drive, SW; 202-633-2020

Indoor and outdoor.

Max capacity for weddings: 75-375 standing; 40-150 seated (not including garden).

