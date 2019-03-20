April 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“Did You Catch His Name?”
Across
1. Island nation near Sicily
6. Record for later, in a way
10. Smear
14. Like the gods Loki and Tyr
19. With emotions running high, as a meeting
20. Frederick’s ___ College
21. Macpherson in The Mirror Has Two Faces
22. Becoming author Michelle
23. Adam Smith’s “invisible hand”
26. Trade-show exhibits, for short
27. Trod or tiptoed
28. Prefix meaning “one thousand”
29. What a dean’s-list student probably has
31. Fury
32. Genre for Mad
34. Fervor
35. E-mails, sometimes
38. City that’s a seven-hour drive north of Copenhagen
40. The Three Gorges Dam is on it
45. Brachiopod named for a piece of furniture
48. Peter of Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!
49. Emperor after Claudius
50. Blueberry ___ (Diet Coke flavor)
51. Feel ___ on one’s shoulder
53. Gurus on mats
55. Burglarize
56. College student who probably doesn’t have a 4.0 GPA
60. Pulling your little sister’s hair, e.g.
61. One of many in the Chesapeake
62. Ann of the 1950s sitcom Private Secretary
63. The A of UAE
65. Feature of sweaters worn to certain parties
67. ___ Legend(2007 Will Smith movie)
68. “You win!”
70. Part of i.e.
71. Drug used to treat ADHD
75. It’s a long story
76. “I’ll take the whole thing”
80. Simba’s uncle
81. Simba’s wife
83. Gets there first, barely
85. Apiece
86. “To make a long story short . . .”
88. Coward of the stage
89. Periods
90. Societal troubles
92. Has the nerve (to)
94. Jogging outfit
97. Fortune teller’s skill
101. Pasta that’s Italian for “barley”
102. Docs
103. Drummer Peart
104. He had Trotsky assassinated
106. Male meower
108. Punishing headwear
112. Frequent setting for the Winter Olympics
113. McCarthy of Can You Ever Forgive Me?
117. Frozen drinks sold at Target
118. Trump aide who coined the phrase “alternative facts”
121. Play way too loud
122. List-ending phrase
123. Any minute now
124. Novelist Zora ___ Hurston
125. Makes happy
126. Alluring
127. Other, in Oaxaca
128. Yan ___ (2018 All-Star who’s the Nationals’ new catcher this season; you can also catch him in the six theme entries)
Down
1. The M in Einstein’s equation
2. Share a border with
3. Walk casually
4. Hedren of The Birds and Marnie
5. Far from benchwarmers
6. Cochran in the US Senate, 1978–2018
7. Charged particle
8. Screwdriver part
9. “Space ___” (Bowie classic)
10. Cruise’s costar in Risky Business
11. In the style of
12. Bone whose name is Latin for “elbow”
13. Wowing
14. Reply to a spouse
15. Ohio college
16. Delhi deity
17. Pollution problem in Beijing
18. Lack of hassle
24. “Gadzooks!”
25. Inventor Howe
30. Two letters after “tee”
32. Longtime director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
33. Encourage to misbehave
35. Keeps the beat, one way
36. Bean used in bars
37. Clever
39. Rimes who sings “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”
41. Keep from stealing, say
42. Section of a song
43. Old Washington-area video chain
44. They cover judges
46. More wittily phrased
47. Tennessee senator ___ Alexander
52. Removes the peel from
54. Just
57. MMX or MMXX, for example
58. Giorgio of jackets
59. Show for which Jimmy Smits won an Emmy
61. Chants
64. Get things rolling
66. Actress Fisher of Wedding Crashers
68. “That couldn’t be more true!”
69. Discontinued iPods
71. Jelly served with pâté
72. Energizer offering
73. One of the Little Rascals
74. Brand of butter
76. More skilled
77. Place to speak
78. Words before repeating yourself
79. Tries out
82. Enveloping glows
84. Attach, as a merit badge
87. Word before prepared or exhausted
91. Heartfelt
93. Like iguanas and fish
95. Ancient Mexican
96. Like some three-hour movies
98. ___ Pieces
99. Crown ___ (classic car)
100. Birth city of Sandra Day O’Connor and Beto O’Rourke
105. Fails to be
107. Oscar nominee for Exodus and Rebel Without a Cause
108. Rights-securing shout
109. Home to a medical center named for Ronald Reagan
110. “That’s cool!”
111. Davidson of Saturday Night Live
113. “You leave ___ choice”
114. Emulated Michael Phelps
115. Store event
116. They may have it
119. Calif. airport
120. Neither fish ___ fowl