April 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“Did You Catch His Name?”

Across

1. Island nation near Sicily

6. Record for later, in a way

10. Smear

14. Like the gods Loki and Tyr

19. With emotions running high, as a meeting

20. Frederick’s ___ College

21. Macpherson in The Mirror Has Two Faces

22. Becoming author Michelle

23. Adam Smith’s “invisible hand”

26. Trade-show exhibits, for short

27. Trod or tiptoed

28. Prefix meaning “one thousand”

29. What a dean’s-list student probably has

31. Fury

32. Genre for Mad

34. Fervor

35. E-mails, sometimes

38. City that’s a seven-hour drive north of Copenhagen

40. The Three Gorges Dam is on it

45. Brachiopod named for a piece of furniture

48. Peter of Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!

49. Emperor after Claudius

50. Blueberry ___ (Diet Coke flavor)

51. Feel ___ on one’s shoulder

53. Gurus on mats

55. Burglarize

56. College student who probably doesn’t have a 4.0 GPA

60. Pulling your little sister’s hair, e.g.

61. One of many in the Chesapeake

62. Ann of the 1950s sitcom Private Secretary

63. The A of UAE

65. Feature of sweaters worn to certain parties

67. ___ Legend(2007 Will Smith movie)

68. “You win!”

70. Part of i.e.

71. Drug used to treat ADHD

75. It’s a long story

76. “I’ll take the whole thing”

80. Simba’s uncle

81. Simba’s wife

83. Gets there first, barely

85. Apiece

86. “To make a long story short . . .”

88. Coward of the stage

89. Periods

90. Societal troubles

92. Has the nerve (to)

94. Jogging outfit

97. Fortune teller’s skill

101. Pasta that’s Italian for “barley”

102. Docs

103. Drummer Peart

104. He had Trotsky assassinated

106. Male meower

108. Punishing headwear

112. Frequent setting for the Winter Olympics

113. McCarthy of Can You Ever Forgive Me?

117. Frozen drinks sold at Target

118. Trump aide who coined the phrase “alternative facts”

121. Play way too loud

122. List-ending phrase

123. Any minute now

124. Novelist Zora ___ Hurston

125. Makes happy

126. Alluring

127. Other, in Oaxaca

128. Yan ___ (2018 All-Star who’s the Nationals’ new catcher this season; you can also catch him in the six theme entries)

Down

1. The M in Einstein’s equation

2. Share a border with

3. Walk casually

4. Hedren of The Birds and Marnie

5. Far from benchwarmers

6. Cochran in the US Senate, 1978–2018

7. Charged particle

8. Screwdriver part

9. “Space ___” (Bowie classic)

10. Cruise’s costar in Risky Business

11. In the style of

12. Bone whose name is Latin for “elbow”

13. Wowing

14. Reply to a spouse

15. Ohio college

16. Delhi deity

17. Pollution problem in Beijing

18. Lack of hassle

24. “Gadzooks!”

25. Inventor Howe

30. Two letters after “tee”

32. Longtime director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

33. Encourage to misbehave

35. Keeps the beat, one way

36. Bean used in bars

37. Clever

39. Rimes who sings “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”

41. Keep from stealing, say

42. Section of a song

43. Old Washington-area video chain

44. They cover judges

46. More wittily phrased

47. Tennessee senator ___ Alexander

52. Removes the peel from

54. Just

57. MMX or MMXX, for example

58. Giorgio of jackets

59. Show for which Jimmy Smits won an Emmy

61. Chants

64. Get things rolling

66. Actress Fisher of Wedding Crashers

68. “That couldn’t be more true!”

69. Discontinued iPods

71. Jelly served with pâté

72. Energizer offering

73. One of the Little Rascals

74. Brand of butter

76. More skilled

77. Place to speak

78. Words before repeating yourself

79. Tries out

82. Enveloping glows

84. Attach, as a merit badge

87. Word before prepared or exhausted

91. Heartfelt

93. Like iguanas and fish

95. Ancient Mexican

96. Like some three-hour movies

98. ___ Pieces

99. Crown ___ (classic car)

100. Birth city of Sandra Day O’Connor and Beto O’Rourke

105. Fails to be

107. Oscar nominee for Exodus and Rebel Without a Cause

108. Rights-securing shout

109. Home to a medical center named for Ronald Reagan

110. “That’s cool!”

111. Davidson of Saturday Night Live

113. “You leave ___ choice”

114. Emulated Michael Phelps

115. Store event

116. They may have it

119. Calif. airport

120. Neither fish ___ fowl