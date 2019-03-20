Free Nachos, Cheap Beer: Where to Watch March Madness Around DC

The March Madness college basketball tournament runs from March 19 to April 8. Plenty of bars and restaurants in DC and beyond are broadcasting the games, opening early for the tournament, and offering food and drink deals. Are you a nacho cheese fountain person or a 50 chicken wings person? We have you covered either way.

Union Trust

740 15th St. NW

This relaxed downtown bar from the same folks behind Solly’s Tavern and The Pug has plans to open on 11:45 AM on the first day of the tournament (March 21). Typically it’s BYO food, but the bar will serve barbecue from Sloppy Mama’s for the first two days.

Taco Bamba

777 I (Eye) St NW

Chef Victor Albisu’s Chinatown taqueria is rolling out *free* nacho cheese fountains for the first two days of the tournament (March 21 and 22). Plant yourself in front of the three widescreen TVs and absorb a week’s worth of calories.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave NW

This huge beer hall equipped with nine big screen TVs presents patrons with a difficult choice during each March Madness game: Narragansett pints and liter pours for $4 and $8, respectively.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

Watch March Madness from the heated terrace of this whiskey mecca in Adams Morgan. Happy hour deals during games include $5 drafts, $9 cocktail specials, and half-price sliders like crispy oyster or cajun chicken.

Stoney’s

2101 L St. NW; 1433 P St. NW

If $5 Fireball shots seem ambitious other game day deals at these low-key bars include $14 Bud Light pitchers and $9 personal pizzas.

Matchbox

Various locations

The wood-fired pizza chain offers buy-one-get-one free pizzas at the bar for the first two days of the tournament (March 21 and 22).

Church Hall

1070 Wisconsin Ave NW

This Georgetown-chic sports bar opens at noon during rounds one and two of the tournament. Throughout you’ll find Miller Lite for $4 and Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA for $5. Bring in food or order an unreasonably large wing platter: $40 for 50, $60 for 75, $75 for 100.

City Tap DC

901 9th St., NW; 1250 Connecticut Ave NW

Both locations will offer select draft beers for $5 through all of March Madness and the chance to win pairs of tickets to each of the three games of the Final Four—along with flight and accommodation vouchers worth $1,500.

The Midlands

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

Parkview’s spacious beer garden will broadcast every game throughout March Madness. Pick an outdoor fire pit for cozying up with during the cool morning matches

The Big Stick

20 M Street, SE

Navy Yard’s “sports bar for sports fans” is dishing out $.50 wings to celebrate March Madness.

Highline RxR

2010 Crystal Dr., Arlington, Va.

The Crystal City bar will peddle its own pilsners for $3 and Parkway Amber for $5 during games, with wings for $.75 in orders of eight.

Vim & Victor at the St. James

6805 Industrial Rd, Springfield, VA

Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s bar and restaurant within the sprawling health and fitness complex offers specials that rotate as the bracket progresses. Stop in for whiskey mules and Beyond Meat shepherd’s pies through the first round, or watch the championship with crispy calamari and sangria. Food and drink run $8 to $9.

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I (Eye) St NW

Consider leaving work early for the all-day happy hour at the Tavern’s bar during games, which includes $6.50 glasses of wine glasses and $1 oysters.

Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub

1732 Connecticut Ave NW

The Irish pub-slash-sports bar is stacking its menu for games during the first weekend (March 21-24) with wing and beer March Madness offerings: 20 wings and three pitchers or six bottles for $25. Alternatively, stick to wings priced at $.55 when purchasing a minimum of ten