Who’s the Best AOC in Washington?

For the last 152 years, AOC has meant one thing in Washington: Architect of the Capitol. It’s been a good run, but these days those letters instantly bring to mind a certain new star of the Democratic Party, not a semi-obscure government office. So what’s the difference?

Architect of the Capitol VS. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responsible for federal buildings on Capitol Hill; overhauling the Cannon House Office Building Claim to fame Youngest-ever female member of Congress; pushing to overhaul tax rates on highest earners Maintaining government institutions Mission Challenging government conventions The all-white domed-building look Favored aesthetic The all-white pantsuit look 288 feet (to the top of the Capitol dome’s Statue of Freedom) Height Five foot four Criticized for a painting in the Capitol that depicted police as pigs Controversy Criticized for an old video clip of her doing a goofy dance

