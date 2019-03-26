Who’s the Best AOC in Washington?

For the last 152 years, AOC has meant one thing in Washington: Architect of the Capitol. It’s been a good run, but these days those letters instantly bring to mind a certain new star of the Democratic Party, not a semi-obscure government office. So what’s the difference?
|
Architect of the Capitol
|
VS.
|
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
|Responsible for federal buildings on Capitol Hill; overhauling the Cannon House Office Building
|
Claim to fame
|Youngest-ever female member of Congress; pushing to overhaul tax rates on highest earners
|Maintaining government institutions
|
Mission
|Challenging government conventions
|The all-white domed-building look
|
Favored aesthetic
|The all-white pantsuit look
|288 feet (to the top of the Capitol dome’s Statue of Freedom)
|
Height
|Five foot four
|Criticized for a painting in the Capitol that depicted police as pigs
|
Controversy
|Criticized for an old video clip of her doing a goofy dance
This article appears in the March 2019 issue of Washingtonian.
